The Viral Nap Dress Just Got A ‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Makeover
When Bridgeton hit Netflix last year during quarantine, the show’s romantic costuming became a breakout trend within fashion. The series spurred the Regencycore phenomenon, which celebrates historical silhouettes and romantic color palettes. At the same time, Hill House Home’s Nap Dress — which, for many, became an emotional support garment throughout the pandemic — skyrocketed to viral status and became the easy-breezy dress to lounge in when indoors. Now, at long last, the two parallel trends have come to fruition via a limited-edition clothing drop. Lifestyle brand Phenomenal collaborated with Hill House Home and Bridgerton on Nap dresses and bejeweled hair accessories — all of which you could easily imagine yourself donning when embarking on a promenade in your closest park.www.thezoereport.com
