NEW YORK — A chance found Sean Nolin on Thursday afternoon, almost six years from his previous major league appearance and 30 miles from where he grew up. The kid from Seaford, N.Y., the one who dreamed of pitching in the Bronx or Queens, is now a 31-year-old lefty, his career split in two by Tommy John surgery in 2016, his limited stats — a 6.89 ERA in 31⅓ innings — earning him No. 74 with the Washington Nationals, better fit for an offensive lineman than mid-August starter.