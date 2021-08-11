Cancel
Relationship Advice

My Sister-in-Law Made Her Daughter Play a Bizarre Card Game to Determine Her Financial Fate

By Elizabeth Spiers
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I was asked to observe a card game between my niece and her mother, and my niece seemed unusually nervous throughout. Afterward, I learned that the game was to decide whether she would have to pay rent to live at home! She was offered a certain rate, or she could make it double or nothing by playing this game. On the positive side, she won, but I can’t get over what a strange thing this was to do, or what lesson she might take from this. My brother said this wasn’t his idea, and I’m hesitant to talk to my sister-in-law about this. I do want to talk to my niece. I almost feel like I should offer to let her live with me if there is a problem, but I’m not sure how that would work out. I definitely want to caution her against gambling. What should I say to her?

