OwlCrate Reverses Decision, Reintroduces Harry Potter Items in Boxes

Beast Kingdom continues to celebrate 20 years of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with their newest collectibles. Share your wizard and witch love and get your work done in magical style with these new Wand Pens. Six wands have been revealed, capturing iconic wands from throughout the Harry Potter mythos. Measuring just under 12" tall, the six wands coming to your magical deck will consist of Dumbledore, Lord Voldemort, Severus Snape, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and of course, Harry Potter. Whether your need something signed, a simple magical replica or something else entirely, these Beast Kingdom Wand Pens are perfect for fans. Oddly enough, fans can not buy a bundle but can get them as solo releases for $14.99 each right here.