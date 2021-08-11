OwlCrate Reverses Decision, Reintroduces Harry Potter Items in Boxes
In June 2020, following JK Rowling’s public transphobic comments, the book subscription box OwlCrate (and their children’s version, OwlCrate Jr.) released a statement. In light of recent hurtful comments made by J.K. Rowling, we felt the need to make OwlCrate’s thoughts known. First and foremost, we want our transgender community to know that we love you, we support you and we want OwlCrate and OwlCrate Jr to be a welcoming space for you.bookriot.com
