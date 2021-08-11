Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Dolly Parton and James Patterson Team Up To Write Run Rose Run

By Tika Viteri
bookriot.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 23, also known as World Book Day 2021, Dolly Parton posted the above photo to her Instagram, adding that she “dream[s] of writing [her] own novel one day. [wink emoji]”. It is rare that a musician bridges the divide between literature and music as thoroughly as Dolly Parton...

bookriot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Patterson
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Diana Gabaldon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollyparton#Butterfly Records#Outlander
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

How Much Is Dolly Parton Worth? Forbes Says… A LOT

Dolly Parton is the Queen of country music. She’s also an incredibly talented businesswoman, and that has never been more apparent than now. Forbes recently revealed that her estimated net worth comes in at a whopping $350 MILLION in total. Her music catalog accounts for a third of that money,...
MusicFOXBusiness

What is Dolly Parton's net worth?

While Dolly Parton has certainly made a pretty penny with her own music and movies over the years, there's much more to the country icon's fortune than meets the eye. Famous, of course, for decades worth of chart-topping and genre-spanning hits, Parton's voice is among the most recognizable in music, just as she herself is unmistakable in her film and television performances.
RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton: How Did the Country Icon Meet Her Husband Carl Dean?

Now, there have been some random meetings throughout history that have changed the world. Perhaps Dolly Parton meeting her husband Carl Dean outside a laundromat in 1964 is one of those happenstances that have changed the world forever. Dolly on Dolly, Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton breaks down the country star’s marriage and “open” relationship.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Dolly Parton Really Feels About Britney Spears

The #FreeBritney movement isn't just made up of adoring fans — dozens of celebrities have come out in support of the pop star after her shocking testimony about the allegedly abusive conservatorship she's been under for the last 13 years. Among the many stars that have shown support is Madonna,...
Celebritiesvinylmeplease.com

Dolly Parton’s Graceful Breakout

It was six years and 11 solo albums after the release of Dolly Parton’s solo breakthrough, Coat of Many Colors, that she sat down with Barbara Walters on ABC Evening News on December 6, 1977. After guiding Walters and the camera crew through her tour bus while gushing about the wonders of a life on the road for a restless woman from humble beginnings, she wielded her nylon-string guitar and serenaded Walters, and the American public, with an intimate rendition of the album’s opening and title track.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Dolly Parton addresses rumor about 2 songs (2020)

Country superstar Dolly Parton answered fans’ questions as part of an episode of GQ Magazine’s ‘Actually Me’. She commented on the long standing rumor that she wrote two of her biggest hits, “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene” on the same day.
CelebritiesVulture

Pack It In, Everyone, Dolly Parton Now Owns Hot Girl Summer

We are very much not sorry to report that singer-songwriter and living legend Dolly Parton now legally owns Hot Girl Summer, and everyone else can just go home already. Parton took to Twitter on Tuesday to recreate her 1978 Playboy cover for her husband Carl’s birthday, blessing us all with a video that covers her views on aging, marriage, and the death of print media. July 20 is Carl’s birthday, Parton explained, and she recently had a spark of inspiration regarding his present. “Remember some time back I said I was going to pose for Playboy magazine when I was 75?” Parton said. “Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years — and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.” It should bring us all some small comfort to know that Dolly Parton’s career (and marriage) has outlasted, among other things, Playboy’s print magazine.
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Hank Williams’ grandson teams with Dolly Parton for new single

Sam Williams -- the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams and the son of Hank Jr. -- is no stranger to fame. It’s no surprise, then, that the fledgling singer-songwriter offers a major dose of star power on his debut album. Williams, 24, performs a duet with Dolly Parton on...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Report Claims Dolly Parton’s Marriage ‘Melting Down’

Are Dolly Parton and Carl Dean melting down? One report says Dean is frustrated with Parton for going back on the road. Gossip Cop investigates. According to the Globe, Parton and Dean are clashing over their differing lifestyles. Parton won’t stop her legendary career, an insider says, but the reclusive Dean thinks it’s time for her to retire. The source explains, “Carl wishes they could lead a normal life. He can’t understand why Dolly refuses to relax a little more.”
Oregon StateKATU.com

James Patterson Sets New Novel "The Noise" Here in Oregon

Bestselling author James Patterson is about with a new thriller--"The Noise"-- and it's set in the shadow of Mount Hood, making it the first Patterson thriller to take place in the Portland-area! James joined us to share the story behind the book, how it could soon become a TV series and what it was like to work with Dolly Parton on their upcoming collaboration.
MusicPosted by
Simplemost

Dolly Parton And Reba McEntire Recorded Their First-Ever Duet

Few people in this world are known instantly by just their first names, but Dolly and Reba are two. Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton have both been called the queen of country music, but there has never been a hint of competition, envy or animosity. In fact, it seems the pair are quite good friends.
MusicKBOE Radio

DOLLY PARTON REVEALS SHE RECORDED A SONG WITH REBA & MORE

Dolly Parton has teased fans with an upcoming duet that will team her with Reba McEntire. Dolly made the revelation during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” when she was asked why the two hadn’t yet collaborated. “Reba and I just did a song together,” she said, noting it’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy