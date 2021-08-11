Steelers HC Mike Tomlin calls LB Melvin Ingram a 'run game bully'

When you think about the outside linebackers for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the first thing that comes to mind is the pass rush. In Pittsburgh’s hybrid 3-4 base defense, those outside backers slide down in passing situations and cut loose on the quarterback.

But in today’s NFL, it takes far more to be a complete linebacker for the Steelers. You have to be able to defend the run willingly and with great aggression. This is a role new Steelers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram embraces according to head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin referred to Ingram as a run-game bully.

Ingram was signed as a free agent to provide the Steelers with veteran experience and production to rotate through with starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

