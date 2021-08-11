Cancel
Cancer

Controlling cholesterol may key to treating a common kidney cancer

By Tracey Romero
phillyvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn Medicine researchers have found that a common kidney cancer needs cholesterol to grow and that blocking a cell receptor that controls cholesterol could slow its progression. Their data also suggests that even controlling cholesterol through diet could be an effective way to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Clear...

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 0

#Cancer Research#Cancer Cells#Kidney Cancer#Penn Medicine#Itx 5061#Cancer Discovery
