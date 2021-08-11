SBA loans to African American businesses decrease 35%

With one stroke of a pen the Small Business Administration is both closing and reopening the spigot for its $16.2 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program. The SVOG program provides grants for venue operators, promoters, live-events producers and museums that were sidelined by the pandemic. But the SBA announced on Wednesday that it would cease accepting new applications as of 11:59 p.m. PST on August 20. At the same time, the agency also announced it would open a supplemental award program to qualifying live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits, and venues that already received aid. And "by invitation," it would reconsider award amounts and appeals.