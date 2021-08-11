Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SBA loans to African American businesses decrease 35%

By Matthew Kish
Posted by 
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The number of SBA 7(a) loans to African American businesses decreased 35% in 2020, the biggest decrease of any race or ethnic group tracked by the federal agency.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Ethnic Group#Race#Federal Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Faribault, MNthelandonline.com

SBA drought loans available in area counties

Drought disaster loans are available for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, nurseries, and private nonprofit organizations. Eligible area counties include Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet Sibley, Faribault, Waseca and Watonwan. The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the Economic Injury Disaster Loans late last week. With the...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

33 Organizations Get SBA Grants to Help Small Business in “Underserved Communities”

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has issued over 30 grant awards to women-owned, rural-based, and socially or economically disadvantaged small businesses. The grant awards are part of the Federal and State Technology (FAST) Partnership Program. The grants amount up to $125,000 each and are aimed at funding specialized training, mentoring and technical assistance for research and development-focused small businesses.
Credits & Loanscutbankpioneerpress.com

SBA launches application portal for business owners to apply for PPP loan forgiveness

The U.S. Small Business Administration is launching a streamlined application portal to allow borrowers with Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, $150,000 or less through participating lenders, to apply for forgiveness directly through the SBA. “The SBA’s new streamlined application portal will simplify forgiveness for millions of our smallest businesses, including...
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Millions Have Applied for Auto Loans Through Ally in 2021. Should You?

Ally auto loans are experiencing a record-breaking year. Should you consider them for your next vehicle loan?. This year is full of financial surprises. For example, the unusually red-hot housing market shows few signs of cooling. And as the global pandemic continues to rage, there's a shortage of new and used cars caused by an electronic chip shortage.
Credits & LoansLake Charles American Press

SBA disaster loan: Why it may be just the help you need

Making the decision to borrow money is always a big step. However, the Small Business Administration offers loans for disaster victims with certain benefits for those approved. In fact, applying for the SBA Disaster Loan may even have benefits for those who are turned down. The SBA DLA has opened a new office on Kirby Street to make it more convenient to find out more.
Credits & LoansHartford Business

Most PPP borrowers seeing pandemic-era emergency loans forgiven

The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program offered businesses and nonprofits loans to pay their employees during the coronavirus pandemic, with the opportunity to seek forgiveness later on. To avoid making payments, recipients must apply for that forgiveness within 10 months of expending the funds. That deadline for the earliest borrowers...
Small BusinessInc.com

There's a Second Chance at the SBA's Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program

With one stroke of a pen the Small Business Administration is both closing and reopening the spigot for its $16.2 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program. The SVOG program provides grants for venue operators, promoters, live-events producers and museums that were sidelined by the pandemic. But the SBA announced on Wednesday that it would cease accepting new applications as of 11:59 p.m. PST on August 20. At the same time, the agency also announced it would open a supplemental award program to qualifying live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits, and venues that already received aid. And "by invitation," it would reconsider award amounts and appeals.
Credits & Loansnav.com

Payroll Loans for Small Businesses

Small business owners have many expenses, and maybe the most consistent one is payroll. The people who work for you, whether they’re full-time, part-time, or contract, expect to be paid on time. But what happens when your own clients haven’t paid you or you have a slow month? You’re still responsible for paying those employees on time…or you risk them leaving.
Agriculturewfxl.com

10 counties eligible for SBA Loans following April storms

Small businesses in seven counties in Georgia and three in Florida are now eligible for economic injury disaster loans due to excessive rain, hail, and high winds on April 24, 2021. The Small Business Administration says the loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in...
Small Businessbusinessjournaldaily.com

SBA to Offer Supplemental Grants to Venue Operators

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Small Business Administration will accepting applications for supplemental grants through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program after the current round of funding ends Aug. 20. New applications for the grants will only be accepted through the end of the day Aug. 20. Later this month, the...
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

MBA Survey: "Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 3.40%"

Note: This is as of August 1st. From the MBA: Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 3.40%. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 7 basis points from 3.47% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.40% as of August 1, 2021. According to MBA’s estimate, 1.7 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
Small BusinessPosted by
KATC News

SBA loans for Hurricane Delta top $50 million

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved more than $50 million in federal disaster loans for Louisiana businesses and residents impacted by Hurricane Delta. SBA has approved $2,006,900 million for businesses and $48,018,500 million for residents to help rebuild and recover from this disaster, officials say.

Comments / 0

Community Policy