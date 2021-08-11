Jacksepticeye and DanTDM's favorite game of 2021 is a soggy sequel

After nearly ten years it looks like we may finally see a sequel to Josh Trank's film, Chronicle. The found footage movie that was obviously influenced by Akira ended up being a financial hit for the studio and continues to have a large cult following. Although the movie was successful, the same cannot be said for Trank's career. After Chronicle, the director saw a string of failures and a firing from the Star Wars universe by Kathleen Kennedy. Now it's said that they are finally working on a follow up to the movie with a story that will take place a decade after the events of the first chapter. At the time of its release, it was fully expected that there would be a continuation but nothing ever came of it. It finally looks to be happening.