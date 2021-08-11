Cancel
Jacksepticeye and DanTDM's favorite game of 2021 is a soggy sequel

By Jen Glennon
Inverse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long wait for Jacksepticeye and DanTDM to make their big-screen debuts. Free Guy features cameos from some of the world’s most popular gaming personalities, including YouTubers Seán McLoughlin (Jacksepticeye) and Dan Middleton (DanTDM). The film stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller who discovers he’s a background character in a video game that’s about to go offline to make room for an upcoming sequel.

Jacksepticeye Talks About Free Guy, Streaming, And Playing Games Wrong - Exclusive Interview

Video game movies have come a long way since "Super Mario Bros." was the first game-to-film adaptation to flop at the box office. The Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo-starring film began a long-standing trend of films made by people who seemed to fundamentally know absolutely nothing whatsoever about their source material. "Wing Commander," "Double Dragon," and "House of the Dead" all continued the trend of utterly failing to gain the respect of the people who loved the games their movies were based on.
More of your favorite children’s games may return soon

Fans of classic video games have been given a boost in the past week as Streets of Rage 4 developer Dotemu has been bought by Focus Home Interactive. In a deal worth €38.5 million (with an additional €15 million payable based on performance), Focus Home Interactive has acquired a 77.5% stake in the developer’s capital.
This Is Not A Game: A Sequel To Josh Trank's Chronicle Is Officially In The Works

After nearly ten years it looks like we may finally see a sequel to Josh Trank's film, Chronicle. The found footage movie that was obviously influenced by Akira ended up being a financial hit for the studio and continues to have a large cult following. Although the movie was successful, the same cannot be said for Trank's career. After Chronicle, the director saw a string of failures and a firing from the Star Wars universe by Kathleen Kennedy. Now it's said that they are finally working on a follow up to the movie with a story that will take place a decade after the events of the first chapter. At the time of its release, it was fully expected that there would be a continuation but nothing ever came of it. It finally looks to be happening.
Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Some of Your Favorite Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are losing some of your favorites games. On August 8, the subscription service on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will lose a single game, and arguably its biggest and best game in the form of Grand Theft Auto V, which replaced Red Dead Redemption 2 a few months ago. Then, a week later on August 15, the subscription service will lose six more games, including the original Final Fantasy VII, which like Grand Theft Auto V, hasn't been around for terribly long, though certainly long enough to download it, play it, and beat it a few times over.
Dwayne Johnson’s Big Trouble In Little China Sequel Is Still Happening

John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China is a living embodiment of the cult classic, an ambitious misfire that left critics confused when it arrived in 1986 and bombed hard at the box office by earning just $11 million, but it’s reputation has only grown over time to ensure a status as an enduring favorite.
Game Scoop! 638: What Makes Our Favorite Games Our Favorites?

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Seth Macy, and Justin Davis -- are discussing how they determine their favorite games, Axiom Verge 2, Picross Genesis Edition, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
6 Reasons 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Is High-Key Comedy

There are plenty of reasons to love Star Trek: Lower Decks. For starters, it fits into the Star Trek canon and is chock-full of Easter eggs waiting for fans to obsess over. But perhaps the greatest thing the animated series has going for it is that it’s downright hilarious. While the Star Trek franchise has always had its own highly-specific sense of humor, Lower Decks takes the comedy to a much stranger place. (Showrunner Mike McMahan is a writer, producer, and self-proclaimed “sci-fi guy,” after all.) In honor of Lower Decks Season 2 being available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, here are a few of the funniest parts of Season 1 that are certainly worth laughing at all over again.
Ryan Reynolds Says Disney Wants a FREE GUY Sequel

If you enjoyed Ryan Reynolds’ latest film Free Guy, which hit theaters this past weekend. You’ll be happy to hear that Disney wants to make a sequel! Reynolds shared the new himself on Twitter saying:. “Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they...
Free Guy – Movie Review

“Free Guy” stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a mild-mannered bank teller whose life is cheerfully mundane. Every day he wears the same blue shirt, drinks the same generic coffee, makes the same jokes, and patiently endures bank robberies and crime sprees from people wearing special sunglasses. One day he meets a sunglasses woman named Molotov (Jodie Comer) who convinces him to try a pair of sunglasses on for himself. It turns out that Guy’s whole world is a thrilling video game called “Free City,” and the sunglasses people are players, most of whom are committing crimes to rack up points. Guy and all his friends, like security guard Buddy (Lil Rel Howery), are Non-Playable Characters, created to have no more than a few traits. But if there’s so little to Guy, then why is he developing feelings for Molotov?
Hades Creative Director Praises Housemarque’s Returnal, Says It’s One of His Favorite Games This Year

Hades Creative Director Greg Kasavin has revealed that Housemarque’s Returnal is one of his favorite games of 2021 thus far, and he’s invested “several dozens” of hours into it. Speaking to ComingSoon’s Michael Leri, Kasavin praised Housemarque’s approach to Returnal‘s roguelike structure, and likened it to Supergiant Games’ own approach...
Game Over: Video-Game Fans May Enjoy ‘Free Guy,’ but Non-Fans Will Just Find Ryan Reynolds Annoying

Ryan Reynolds is surprisingly annoying in Free Guy, a mundane movie made for video-game players that will leave non-gamers feeling left out. While I am not a gamer, I have a small amount of knowledge about the video-game world. I have a PlayStation 4 I haven’t plugged in for three-plus years. The last game I played was some Star Wars thing that kept my interest for about two sessions before I decided to use my time wisely and re-watch Breaking Bad from start to finish. I do know enough to say that the plot and visuals of Free Guy seem to rip off Grand Theft Auto and Crazy Taxi. Yes, I just dated myself by referencing Crazy Taxi. Again, not a gamer.
Buzz’s Review of “Free Guy”

Disney’s “Free Guy” isn’t a memorable or impactful movie but it’s fun while you’re watching it. I don’t know of a single person who doesn’t like Ryan Reynolds, so he makes for a great “everyman” who aspires to something more than his workaday humdrum existence. Sound familiar? It should. There...

