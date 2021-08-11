Cancel
Edina, MN

Andrew Slama starts as Edina Fire Chief

By Caitlin Anderson, caitlin.anderson@apgecm.com
hometownsource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Slama was recently sworn in as Edina’s newest fire chief, adding to his more than 15 years of experience in fire service. Slama officially started in his role July 6 – replacing former Fire Chief Tom Schmitz, who retired in February after seven years with the department. The new fire chief, who has served in the past as a firefighter-paramedic for Edina, told the Sun Current he’s happy to be back working in the city.

www.hometownsource.com

