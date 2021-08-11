Kelley School, Indy Chamber Launch Enterprise Corps

INDIANAPOLIS - The Kelley School of Business at IUPUI and the Indy Chamber have launched a new initiative to help small businesses in central Indiana. The Enterprise Corps expands resources available to small businesses in Indianapolis and connects them with faculty coaches and teams of Kelley MBA students to answer questions and provide guidance. The concept arose from the early days of the pandemic when the Indy Chamber launched its Rapid Response Hub, utilizing the expertise of Kelley School faculty to help small businesses survive the healthcare crisis.