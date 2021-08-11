Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (2021) review: Now with ANC and Chroma RGB!
Razer is no stranger to the wireless earbud market despite having more over-ear headphone styles on the market. Two years ago, they launched the first Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, which were the company's version of AirPods. They followed it up with the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro buds, which was supposed to be like the AirPods Pro. And now we've come full circle with the 2nd-generation Hammerhead True Wireless (2021), which is a new-and-improved version of the original, now with Razer Chroma RGB. That's right — these wireless earbuds have the RGB lighting that Razer is best known to include on all its products.
