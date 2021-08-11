Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

These Oprah-Approved Sheets Are Ridiculously Soft — and They’re on Sale Right Now

By Grace Cooper
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Investing in comfy, cozy bedding is a form of self-care — and self-care products are even more satisfying when you can snag them on sale. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current sleeping situation or just add more options to your bedding collection, Cozy Earth’s semi-annual sale couldn’t come at a more perfect time. Right now, the brand is offering up to 25 percent off their super-comfortable bedding and loungewear. Cozy Earth boasts bedding that is cooling, breathable, washable, and, most importantly, soft. Don’t believe us? Just ask Oprah, who once included Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Sheet Set and Bamboo Duvet Cover in her famous Favorite Things gift guide. Here are a couple of Oprah’s favorites (and some of our own) that are up for grabs during this rare sale.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Temperature#Bedding#Bamboo Sheet Set#Bamboo Duvet Cover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
RetailGear Patrol

Gantri Is Having Its First-Ever Sale Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Even though it's far too often an afterthought when decorating, lighting can instantly elevate any space. The right lamp can even take things a step further by setting the whole mood of a room. In the last few years, we've fallen in love with Gantri, a modern lighting company that creates drool-worthy designs — and has spun traditional manufacturing on its head.
Shoppingdwell.com

Here Are the Unmissable Online Sales Happening Right Now

Snag some end-of-summer savings on apparel, home decor, kitchen goods, and more. Take 15% off orders over $150 with code CVD15; 20% off orders over $300 with code CVD20; and 25% off orders over $500 with code CVD25 from August 5–14 Adidas:. Take up to 30% off with code. at...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Oprah-Loved Shoes

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With this warm weather and kids going back to school we'll be able to get outdoors more for daily walks...
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Theory’s Sale Section Is Crazy Right Now

Lauded for their craftsmanship, impeccable fits and contemporary designs, Theory has long been considered one of the illustrious designer brands in menswear. Starting with a single pant offering back in 1997, Theory has — over the past two plus decades — expanded its product catalogue to include shirts, polos, tees, sweaters, knits, outerwear, pants, shorts, sport coats and jackets, too. And, at present, they also happen to be the host of a major year end sale spanning the majority of those categories.
Beauty & FashionEsquire

Polo's Perfect End-of-Summer Swim Trunks Are On Sale Right Now

I was restless all of last year (and some of this one), having been cooped up indoors, watching anything and everything that Netflix and HBO Max had to offer. My socially distanced runs (OK, fast walks) around my local park weren't cutting it anymore. Others had a better time in confinement; some even had a pool. Lucky them. But I live in the Big Apple, and taking a dip to refresh my mind and body just wasn’t in the cards. I definitely missed the sensation of diving head first into water. In fact, I missed it more than anything else. Not only can’t I remember the last time I swam, but I also can’t find my swim trunks. No loss here, cause they probably wouldn’t fit me anyway.
ElectronicsPosted by
Variety

These Top-Rated Vinyl Record Players Are on Sale Right Now (And Are All Less Than $100)

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Record players are some of the most worthwhile purchases for any self-proclaimed music lover. They allow you to hear your music in a new light, give you a reason to collect your favorite albums on vinyl and, best of all, work as vintage and stylish decor for any room of the house. If you indulge in a vinyl record player though, you want to make...
ShoppingHGTV

The Best Grills to Shop on Sale Right Now

Summer may be ending, but that doesn’t mean grilling season has to stop. And if you’re in the market for a new grill for Labor Day weekend entertaining or fall cookouts, now is the perfect time to snag a name-brand, top-rated grill on sale. Ahead of Labor Day blowout sales, most big-box retailers are already slashing prices on “summer” items such as patio furniture and grills as an end-of-season clearance push. And it’s created a sweet spot for snagging Cuisinart, Weber, Kenmore and other big grill brands on sale for a lot less. Prices on grills are some of the lowest we’ve seen all year. And it’s all types of units, from charcoal kettles to propane ranges to ceramic smokers. We’ve also spotted every size on sale, from compact portable grills to XL gourmet four-burner grills. Check out our top picks below and snag a new grill at a deep discount!
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Give Your Space a Stylish Upgrade for Less with Apt. 2B’s Latest Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even though it’s only August, fall is right around the corner and will be here before you know it. That’s why now is the perfect time to start prepping your space for fall, whether that means breaking out the cozy blankets or upgrading some of the pieces in your home. If you’re planning to invest in some new furniture or decor, look no further than Apt. 2B’s Movin’ On Up Sale. Now through August 23, you can score 17 percent off storewide at Apt. 2B. The brand is also offering free delivery and a 100-day return window, so you really have time to get used to your new purchase. We’re talking sofas, rugs, lamps, side tables — you name it. We picked out our favorite deals from the sale on pieces that make us want to curl up next to a fire (despite the fact that it still feels like 100 degrees outside). Get ready for fall, y’all, and start shopping now!
ShoppingReal Simple

The Cooling Bamboo Sheets With Over 15,000 Perfect Ratings Are Even Cheaper Right Now

We may be halfway through August, but the summer heat waves are still lingering. If you've been looking for alternative ways to stay comfortable throughout the night besides blasting your air conditioner, cooling bamboo sheets are a promising option. Not only does the lightweight fabric wick away excess sweat, but it feels velvety-smooth against your skin. The HotelSheetsDirect Bamboo Sheets on Amazon are a prime example—the affordable set has earned over 15,000 perfect ratings from previously hot sleepers.
ShoppingPosted by
People

The 'Soft, Smooth, and Breathable' Sheets with Nearly 50,000 Perfect Ratings Are Over Half-Off at Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've been cycling through the same sets of sheets for years, it's time to give your bed a refresh. A new pair of soft and breathable sheets can transform your bed from simply the place where you sleep to a luxurious and relaxing oasis. And right now, you can score a pair of microfiber bed sheets for more than half-off at Amazon, starting at $24.
ShoppingPosted by
BoardingArea

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Sale: Prices At Prime Day Levels Right Now

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Sale: Prices At Prime Day Levels Right Now. There is a pretty good deal going on for Kindle Paperwhite readers right now. These are people’s go to for digital books since they work pretty much everywhere and some are now waterproof. The perfect travel companion. You may be able to stack these prices with some pay with points deals listed below to save even more.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

The Super-Popular Walmart Air Fryer That Keeps Selling Out Is Finally Back in Stock — but Probably Not for Long

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When Drew Barrymore launched Beautiful Kitchenware back in March, fans flocked to Walmart for the new exclusive line of beautifully designed small kitchen appliances. Within 24 hours, the massively popular sage green air fryer sold out. It was restocked and sold out again, as did the equally stunning white icing color. If you missed your chance the first two times, don’t fret! Walmart just announced the restock of both colors this week, finally giving you the opportunity to snag one for yourself.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Bonne Maman Just Released Their 2021 Advent Calendar — and You Should Definitely Grab It Before It’s Gone

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We interrupt this mid-August day with an announcement that some of us wait for all year: Bonne Maman just released their limited-edition 2021 Advent Calendar, and, if history has taught us anything, it’s likely to sell out fast. The beautifully illustrated and delicious calendar has become a holiday tradition for many, so if you’re looking for a fun way to countdown to Christmas, or need the perfect gift for someone sweet on your holiday list, we recommend getting your hands on a calendar now before they’re gone.
Beauty & FashionApartment Therapy

These Microfiber Cloths Remove Makeup Better Than Wipes and Save Me so Much Money

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You’ve probably heard the age-old advice: Don’t go to bed with your makeup on. And don’t get me wrong; it’s good advice. But like many people, I’ve struggled to find the right products that will gently and effectively remove my makeup from the day — or at least I used to. Like finding skincare products that work for you, finding the right makeup remover can be an uphill battle. There are so many options out there. And a lot of them, like disposable makeup wipes, are not super sustainable, both financially and environmentally. So where did I find the solution? My mom, of course. Years ago, she gifted me these reusable microfiber cloths that remove makeup with just a little bit of water, and I’ve never looked back.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

A 219-Square-Foot NYC Studio Is Remarkably Functional and Cozy Despite the Small Size

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I see my home as a shining accomplishment of coziness. It’s rent stabilized, and when I moved in, my landlord said, “Do anything you want to it… I’m not renovating it or painting it, and anything you do will probably make it better.” I have put blood, sweat, and tears into this place, as well as creativity, joy, and wonder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy