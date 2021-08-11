These Oprah-Approved Sheets Are Ridiculously Soft — and They’re on Sale Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even though it’s only August, fall is right around the corner and will be here before you know it. That’s why now is the perfect time to start prepping your space for fall, whether that means breaking out the cozy blankets or upgrading some of the pieces in your home. If you’re planning to invest in some new furniture or decor, look no further than Apt. 2B’s Movin’ On Up Sale. Now through August 23, you can score 17 percent off storewide at Apt. 2B. The brand is also offering free delivery and a 100-day return window, so you really have time to get used to your new purchase. We’re talking sofas, rugs, lamps, side tables — you name it. We picked out our favorite deals from the sale on pieces that make us want to curl up next to a fire (despite the fact that it still feels like 100 degrees outside). Get ready for fall, y’all, and start shopping now!