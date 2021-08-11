Cancel
Jennifer Aniston May Prefer Her Partner to Have This Career When It Comes to Dating

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Aniston’s dating has been making headlines for nearly three decades now. Everyone wants to know who the Friends alum seeing, and what exactly she’s looking for in her happily ever after. Well, finally, three years after her infamous divorce from Justin Theroux, she’s ready to date again — according to a new report, that is. And this source says she’s looking at very specific qualities in a potential new partner from what she’s observed with her friends.

