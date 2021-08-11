Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Fannie Mae Opens the Door for Renters to Become Homeowners

By automated underwriting system (AUS)
themreport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas announced a new feature in its automated underwriting system (AUS) to incorporate consumers’ rent payments in the mortgage credit evaluation process. Beginning September 18, 2021, Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter (DU) will enable single-family lenders–with permission from mortgage applicants–to automatically identify recurring rent payments in the applicant’s bank statement data to deliver a more inclusive credit assessment. For qualified renters who may have limited credit history, but a strong rent payment history, Fannie Mae’s DU enhancement creates new opportunities for homeownership, while promoting safe and sound lending.

themreport.com

Comments / 35

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Credit History#Fannie Mae#Desktop Underwriter#Fhfa#Du#Consumer Lending#U S Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
Real EstateCNET

Energy-efficient mortgages: How they work, who is eligible -- and how to get approved

Climate change is here -- and it's not going away -- and governments across the globe are expanding financial incentives to reduce emissions. That extends to the US government, which has had an overlooked housing incentive in its back pocket -- offering some homeowners an energy-efficient mortgage option, which can help you finance efficiency improvements, save on utility bills and even increase how much home you can afford.
Real EstateKOMO News

Good news for anyone planning to refinance their mortgage

The two mortgage giants, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have dropped a special fee put in place during the pandemic to cover expected losses—which turned out to be less than expected. The fee—50-basis points—was charged to lenders, but it was typically passed along to borrowers, driving up refinancing costs. According...
Real EstateThe American Genius

Rental history will soon help folks qualify for a mortgage

Effective September 18, more renters may qualify for a mortgage under Fannie Mae’s updated underwriting process. The rules have changed to incorporate consumers’ rent payments to better serve the “credit invisible” of America who are historically under-served by traditional lending products. Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® will automatically identify recurring rent...
themreport.com

Making First-Time Homeownership More Inclusive

The change involves including positive rental payment history in Fannie Mae's credit assessment process. Considering the fact that, for many households, rent is the single largest expense, and cuts deeper into monthly income than does homeowners' mortgage payments, according to the latest data, FHFA Acting Director Sandra L. Thompson said "there is no reason timely payment of monthly housing expenses shouldn’t be included in underwriting calculations."
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Mortgage Credit Availability Increased in July

Based on a new report from the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Mortgage Credit Availability Index, U.S. mortgage credit availability increased in July 2021. The MCAI rose by 0.3 percent to 119.1 in July. A decline in the MCAI indicates that lending standards are tightening, while increases in the index are indicative of loosening credit. The index was benchmarked to 100 in March 2012. The Conventional MCAI increased 0.8 percent, while the Government MCAI was unchanged. Of the component indices of the Conventional MCAI, the Jumbo MCAI increased by 3.8 percent, and the Conforming MCAI fell by 3.2 percent.
Real Estatethebalance.com

What Is a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM)?

A Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) is a reverse mortgage insured by the government for homeowners ages 62 and older. A reverse mortgage allows people to get financing using the equity in their home as collateral. If you think this type of product could work for you, learn the requirements...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Mortgage Forbearance Rates: Largest Drop in a Month

Mortgage forbearances decreased by 14 basis points from 3.40% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.26% as of Aug. 8, 2021, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey. That leaves an estimated 1.6 million homeowners in forbearance plans. – Fannie Mae...
Real EstateMyChesCo

HUD and FHFA Announce Collaboration to Advance Fair Housing and Fair Lending Enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) recently entered into a first-of-its-kind collaborative agreement regarding fair housing and fair lending coordination. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the two Agencies will focus on enhancing their enforcement of the Fair Housing Act, which HUD is primarily charged with administering and enforcing, and their oversight of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac (the Enterprises), and the Federal Home Loan Banks (collectively, the regulated entities), all of which FHFA regulates.
Real Estatebizjournals

Rent-to-own property tech company Divvy Homes pockets $200 million

Proptech Divvy Homes has big hiring and growth plans after raising $200 million in a Series D round Friday. The financing was co-led by Tiger Global Management and Caffeinated Capital. The latest financing placed a valuation on the San Francisco-based company of about $2 billion — quadruple the level reached...
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Rate of Forbearance Fell to 3.26% of All Loans and the Trend Remains Positive

The rate of forbearance on mortgages fell to 3.26% of servicers’ portfolio volume during the week ended Aug. 8, down from 3.40% the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Forbearance and Call Volume Survey. Despite the 14-point basis drop, 1.6 million homeowners remain in forbearance plans, according...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Fannie Mae just gave renters aspiring to home ownership a big boost

First time buyers who’ve always stayed current on their rent might have a better chance of securing a mortgage now. That’s because Fannie Mae is now allowing lenders to factor in an applicant’s rental payment history as part of the mortgage underwriting process for the first time. The move was...
Real EstateAugusta Free Press

Who is eligible for a reverse mortgage plan?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Reverse mortgage plans are becoming more and more popular among the general public. With appealing plans and deals, people can now choose from several reverse mortgage plans available to them. While some individuals greatly benefit from the abovementioned plans, others can lose...
House RentMotley Fool

Less Than 10% of $45 Billion Rental Assistance Pot Has Reached Renters in Need

States have been slow to distribute rent relief funds. That's hurting tenants and landlords alike. Millions of Americans have been behind on their rent since last year, when the pandemic spurred a huge wave of unemployment and income loss. Normally, tenants who don't make their housing payments can be evicted on that basis alone. However, the CDC put a ban on evictions into place last year to prevent a wave of homelessness.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Mortgage AI firm Candor announces $12.5M in funding

Candor, a mortgage artificial intelligence firm that has pioneered automated underwriter technology, announced a $12.5 million funding round, led by Arthur Ventures. Nearly a year ago, when Candor vaulted onto the scene, mortgage lenders were desperate to hire underwriters. Lenders offered signing bonuses to qualified underwriters and base salaries of $150,000, stunning observers.
Orange County, CAlocalocnews.com

Housing counseling to help O.C. homeowners and renters now available

SANTA ANA, Calif. (August 18, 2021) – The Orange County One-Stop Center has partnered with Community Housing Council (CHC) Southern California to provide housing counseling to homeowners and renters. As residents work through forbearance and rent moratoriums, this program intends to educate and empower prospective homebuyers, current homebuyers, and renters to make informed housing decisions.
Real Estatebitcoin.com

Homeowners Offered Crypto-Backed Loans to Finance Home Improvement Projects

As buying a home is by itself a serious investment, homeowners often lack the cash to fund further improvements to their property. While traditional bank loans are not as easily available, a new partnership now offers crypto holders to use their digital assets as collateral and instantly borrow money for a kitchen remodeling or some other renovation.
Real Estateyourmoney.com

Homeowners over £300,000 better off than long-term renters

Homeowners are up to £326,214 better off than those who rent over a 30-year period, according to an analysis of housing costs. The net cost of renting privately for 30 years costs more than £474,000 compared to paying a mortgage over the same period which costs around £148,000. Analysis by...
Personal Financemortgageorb.com

When it Comes to Mortgage Fraud, Lenders Must Stay Vigilant

BLOG VIEW: Mortgage fraud is a huge problem for financial institutions. In the second quarter of 2020 alone, it’s estimated that one out of every 164 mortgage applications contained some indications of fraud. Consequently, organizations – particularly financial institutions – need to have rigorous processes in place to prevent fraudsters from succeeding.
Real Estatempamag.com

We’re just getting started - Tom Hutchens, Angel Oak

In the wake of Angel Oak’s best ever figures, an effusive Tom Hutchens (pictured), the executive vice president of production, has told MPA that the company “was just getting started” and would post “the biggest month in history” for August. Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions and Angel Oak Home Loans celebrated...

Comments / 35

Community Policy