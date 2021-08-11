Fannie Mae Opens the Door for Renters to Become Homeowners
Has announced a new feature in its automated underwriting system (AUS) to incorporate consumers’ rent payments in the mortgage credit evaluation process. Beginning September 18, 2021, Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter (DU) will enable single-family lenders–with permission from mortgage applicants–to automatically identify recurring rent payments in the applicant’s bank statement data to deliver a more inclusive credit assessment. For qualified renters who may have limited credit history, but a strong rent payment history, Fannie Mae’s DU enhancement creates new opportunities for homeownership, while promoting safe and sound lending.themreport.com
