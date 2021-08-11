Fannie Mae Opens the Door for Renters to Become Homeowners

Based on a new report from the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Mortgage Credit Availability Index, U.S. mortgage credit availability increased in July 2021. The MCAI rose by 0.3 percent to 119.1 in July. A decline in the MCAI indicates that lending standards are tightening, while increases in the index are indicative of loosening credit. The index was benchmarked to 100 in March 2012. The Conventional MCAI increased 0.8 percent, while the Government MCAI was unchanged. Of the component indices of the Conventional MCAI, the Jumbo MCAI increased by 3.8 percent, and the Conforming MCAI fell by 3.2 percent.