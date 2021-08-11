Wahey! Dennis Cirkin has finally signed for Sunderland - and Lads fans ought to be excited!
I know that there is a risk of overhyping a player before we've seen them - especially since Southampton fans purred over Jake Vokins last season when he signed for Sunderland, and that never worked out - but I don't think any of us can really ignore the reaction from Spurs supporters to the news that they're letting one of their brightest young players leave North London on a permanent basis.
