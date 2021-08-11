10 Cloud Makeup Ideas That Are Legit Perfect for Halloween (And Beyond)

Some may say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but what about perfectly-manicured nails? That little thrill you get from a cute manicure is one of the best feelings, and if you add nail art, your mood just soars. Whether you're into acrylic or natural, classic or gel, everyone needs new polish every once in awhile. And when you do get your nails done, you want people to compliment you (because, duh, they're fly as hell). So of course you're going to need nail art captions for Instagram when you post your new nails up for all your followers to marvel at.