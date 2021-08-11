Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bill Engvall to Retire From Standup, Announces Farewell Tour

By Josh Lanier
outsider.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve never seen Bill Engvall perform live, well, here’s your sign. The country comedian is retiring from stand-up after a farewell tour. The 64-year-old comedy veteran announced that he was giving up stand-up comedy after more than four decades on the road. “I have been blessed with the greatest...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Foxworthy
Person
Delta Burke
Person
Ron White
Person
Bill Engvall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup#Stand Up Comedy#Farewell Tour#Blue Collar Auction#Circle Tv#Yahoo#Dorkfish#Vudu#Tbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Stand-Up Comedian Bill Engvall Says He Will No Longer Tour: “It Was Time”

Blue Collar Comedy Tour and Dancing With the Stars veteran Bill Engvall said Wednesday that he would no longer tour as a stand-up comic: “I, at the end of 2022, will be stepping back from being a touring comedian.” He said it was the right time. “You reach a point in your life when you knew it was time,” Engvall said in a Facetime Live with fans. Engvall seemed content as he spoke about wanting to spend more of his life at home with his wife Gail and new granddaughter. “I want to be a part of all this,” he said. “I’m...
CelebritiesBillboard

Tony Bennett Retires From Touring

After playing a pair of standards shows with pal Lady Gaga at New York's Radio City Music Hall last week and then cancelling his planned 2021 solo tour dates earlier this week, Tony Bennett's son/manager Danny revealed that the pop icon has officially retired from the road. Bennett was slated...
Celebritieswmleader.com

Louis C.K. announces new tour dates in bizarre email

Despite fierce backlash following his infamous 2017 sexual harassment scandal, it appears that Louis C.K. hasn’t been canceled yet. The disgraced comic announced in a Wednesday email that he will embark on a nationwide comedy tour, starting with gigs in New York City next week. The 53-year-old C.K. — whose...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Comedy star Jackie Mason dies aged 93

Jackie Mason has died at the age of 93. The comedian and actor passed away in his sleep at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, New York, where he'd spent the last two weeks after complaining of breathing difficulties. Raoul Felder, his friend and lawyer, told NBC News: "He died peacefully...
TV ShowsEssence

Five-Time Emmy Nominated Actress Marla Gibbs' Nearly 50-Year Career In Photos

Gibbs was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame July 20th at the age of 90. With a career spanning six decades, comedic actress Marla Gibbs was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. During the unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles where Gibbs was joined by friends, family, and producer Norman Lear who created the show that would launch the 90-year-old into stardom, she told those gathered, “I never thought it would happen, but here it is.”
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Talk Show Could Be Returning to TV

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently revealed that she has been asked about coming back to the daytime talk show world. The SMILF star, 59, is not sure about a revival of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, noting that her time might have passed. O'Donnell hosted her eponymous talk show from 1996 to 2002, winning 10 Daytime Emmy Awards.
TV & VideosPopculture

Rosie O'Donnell Teases Return of Her Daytime Talk Show

Rosie O'Donnell talked about the idea of returning to the daytime talk show world, revealing that she was asked to come back. O'Donnell, 59, is a little apprehensive about the idea though, noting that she has not kept up with the current crop of celebrities, so it might be hard for her to interview them. The comedian's The Rosie O'Donnell Show aired on NBC stations from 1996 to 2002.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Herbert Schlosser dies: The longtime NBC exec who launched Saturday Night Live and oversaw Johnny Carson's Tonight Show and Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In was 95

"Mr. Schlosser was president of NBC in 1974 when he faced a late-night predicament: Carson no longer wanted the network to carry repeats of Tonight on weekends," explains Richard Sandomir in Schlosser's New York Times obituary. "But pleasing Carson, the network’s most important star, led to an inevitable question: What would NBC televise at 11:30 on Saturday nights? Mr. Schlosser wrote a memo in early 1975 that laid out the fundamentals of an original program that would be televised from NBC’s headquarters at Rockefeller Center; would be carried live, or at least taped on the same day, to maintain its topicality; would be 'young and bright,' with a 'distinctive look, a distinctive set and a distinctive sound'; would 'seek to develop new television personalities”; and would have a different host each week.'" Schlosser wrote in his memo: “Saturday night is an ideal time to launch a show like this. Those who now take the Saturday/Sunday Tonight Show repeats should welcome this, and I would imagine we would get much greater clearance with a new show.” The result was Saturday Night Live, which premiered in October 1975 with the title NBC's Saturday Night. “We wouldn’t have been on the air without him,” said SNL creator Lorne Michaels. "Live was his idea, not mine. He just believed in the show. He protected it.” Before becoming NBC president, Schlosser worked in NBC's business affairs department and was NBC’s vice president for programs on the West Coast, based in Burbank. He led the negotiations to bring Carson to NBC to replace Jack Paar as Tonight Show host in 1962. He also championed Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In and help develop the groundbreaking sitcom Julia, the first weekly series to star an African-American woman in a non-stereotypical role. He also hired the first woman and the first Black person to be vice presidents in the department. “Every Tuesday morning there was a parade into his office — censors, lawyers, bookkeepers,” said Laugh-In creator George Schlatter. “They’d say, ‘Herb, talk to him.’ Then he’d say to me, ‘I promised them I’d talk to you.’ And he’d say, ‘Just keep doing what you’re doing.’” Read NBC's statement on Schlosser's passing.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jackie Mason dies: The rabbi-turned-comedian known for kvetching with Borscht Belt humor was 93

Mason's Borscht Belt style of comedy "was punchy, down-to-earth and emphatically Jewish," William Grimes writes in Mason's New York Times obituary. An ordained rabbi, Mason quit to do comedy after three years because, he says, "somebody in the family had to make a living." Mason became nationally famous in the early 1960s, appearing on shows like The Ed Sullivan Show. In 1964, he allegedly flipped off Ed Sullivan during a televised misunderstanding, which led to Sullivan canceling his future bookings and Mason suing and winning. In 1989, Mason and Lynn Redgrave starred in the short-lived ABC sitcom Chicken Soup about an interfaith relationship between a middle-aged Jewish man and an Irish Catholic woman. Mason was a regular on The Simpsons, playing Rabbi Hyman Krustofski over 11 episodes over 18 years, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Voice-Over performance. He also played himself on a 2007 episode of 30 Rock. He also won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Program for the TV special based on his one-man stage show The World According to Me. In 2005, Comedy Central ranked Mason as the No. 63 greatest standup of all time.
Music947wls.com

Kiss drops David Lee Roth from tour

Kiss has made it known that they do not want to tour with David Lee Roth anymore. In a Rolling Stone interview, Kiss frontman, Gene Simmons said, “He was the ultimate frontman… And then, I don’t know what happened to him… something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell's Son Now

Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell have both had illustrious acting careers. Steenburgen is an Academy Award winner who has starred in a number of iconic films, including What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Parenthood, Back to the Future Part III, and Step Brothers. Malcolm McDowell has also starred in many memorable movies: A Clockwork Orange, Caligula, Star Trek Generations, and Cat People, to name a few. The power pair split in 1990 after 10 years of marriage, but they share two children, one of whom has become a prominent director. Read on to learn more about Charlie McDowell, including the movies he's directed and the Hollywood star he's engaged to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy