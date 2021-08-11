Webinar: Best Hospitals for Maternity: Proposed Methodology
This fall, U.S. News & World Report plans to debut Best Hospitals for Maternity, using data recently submitted by hospitals via a nationwide survey. In this interactive session, U.S. News staff will identify the quality measures that will be used this year, present summary data from its recent survey, describe the proposed methodology, and invite feedback from participants via Q&A. Future opportunities to expand the measure set will also be discussed.www.usnews.com
Comments / 0