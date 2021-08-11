Introducing Shoot the Moon

Taphouse Kitchen Phoenix, the restaurant and sports bar at the corner of 32nd Street and Shea Blvd., has undergone several ownership changes since it first opened in 2014. The most recent happened in May 2020 at the height of the pandemic when Joseph Manzella and his Tableside Partners company bought the turnkey operation, added some booths and – more importantly for us beer lovers – filled the tap lines with its own craft beer. With 20 beers, ciders and seltzers on tap from Taps Brewery, Mason Ale Works and Newtopia Cyder (all are brewed out of Southern California), Taphouse Kitchen has something available for all palates and preferences, from the beer snob to those shy about craft beer, and all the beer–drinkers in between. We were recently invited to try six of its styles, plus food pairings for each. Here’s what we enjoyed.