Financial Services Brace Themselves for Increase in Email-Borne Cyberattacks

By Sophia Waterfield
infosecurity-magazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial Services (FS) companies expect to see an influx of email-borne attacks during 2021 due to increased volumes in email (81%), according to research. Accordion to a report from cybersecurity firm Mimecast, 62% of FS organizations believe that it’s likely, extremely likely or inevitable that their company will experience negative business impact from attacks originating from emails. The research also found that 60% of its respondents saw increases in phishing with malicious links or attachments over the past year.

