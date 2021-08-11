Financial Services Brace Themselves for Increase in Email-Borne Cyberattacks

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Nowadays, there is a real blockchain boom all over the world. Until recently, the word “blockchain” was associated only with a cryptocurrency. Every day there are more and more companies, startups and other industries are becoming interested in this technology. As a whole, it is created for decentralized, public storage and processing of records. The active use of a blockchain in the cryptocurrency sphere revealed the successes and problems of this technology as well as helped it to develop expanding the boundaries of its application.