I-70 through Glenwood Canyon to reopen Saturday afternoon

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will reopen Saturday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning. I-70 through the canyon has been closed since July 29 after storm cells moved through the area, triggering multiple mudslide and rockfall events in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area. The CDOT news release did not say definitively whether one lane would be reopening to metered eastbound and westbound traffic, or if two lanes would be available to accommodate unmetered, two-way traffic.