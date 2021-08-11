Remote workers demand remote office spaces
(The views and opinions expressed in this blog are strictly those of the author.) Despite what companies are hailing as the back-to-work mandate for after Labor Day, habits from the pandemic have been permanently changed and remote (or semi-remote) work is here forever. The benefits of allowing for flexible work conditions are too good to ignore. For the employer it can mean vastly reduced rental costs, while for the employee it means less time spent commuting and the ability to handle life’s other responsibilities like young children more adeptly. But the drawback is the monotony of working, eating, relaxing and…www.hotelsmag.com
