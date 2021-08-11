Cancel
North Dakota's Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 200 Glorious Campsites

A weekend at the lake may be just what the doctor ordered! Listen to the sound of the water and the crackling of the fire while gazing up as you sleep under the stars – now that sounds like heaven. There is a waterfront campground in North Dakota that will give you all of that and more. With more than 200 campgrounds available, there is plenty of space for your tent or the big RV. There aren’t many summer weekends in this state, so be sure to grab one while you still have a chance and you won’t regret it!

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyqU9_0bOeRgVt00
Who could resist a camping trip like this? North Dakota's Lake Sakakawea State Park has over 200 campsites right by the water of the state's largest lake.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4jp6_0bOeRgVt00
This park is located on the south shore of Lake Sakakawea and includes 739 acres with campsites for primitive, modern, RVs, and cabins.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107jJ6_0bOeRgVt00
Grab a spot via reservation among the trees or right on the shoreline. In both camping areas, Elbowoods and Far Loop, there is plenty of space by the water.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJHkC_0bOeRgVt00
There are 149 modern campsites, 42 primitive campsites, 10 group campsites, and 2 cabins available all summer long.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pNoA_0bOeRgVt00
Right by the campsites is everything you need for a fun weekend at the lake, including a swimming beach, marina, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0z4s_0bOeRgVt00
While you're there you can hike the trails and see beautiful lake views, wildlife, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apgpz_0bOeRgVt00
Fish along the water or take a sailboat out on the waves, or take a dip and swim. The lake is full of possibilities!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3OIt_0bOeRgVt00
When you have the chance to end your day gazing at a view like this, why wouldn't you? This campground is a North Dakota hidden gem.

Make reservations for your camping trip at this waterfront campground in North Dakota on this website.

Lake Sakakawea is North Dakota’s biggest lake, and one of the largest manmade lakes in the entire country. There are multiple parks and recreation areas around it, and you can find an entire list here.

