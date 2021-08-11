North Dakota’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 200 Glorious Campsites
A weekend at the lake may be just what the doctor ordered! Listen to the sound of the water and the crackling of the fire while gazing up as you sleep under the stars – now that sounds like heaven. There is a waterfront campground in North Dakota that will give you all of that and more. With more than 200 campgrounds available, there is plenty of space for your tent or the big RV. There aren’t many summer weekends in this state, so be sure to grab one while you still have a chance and you won’t regret it!
Make reservations for your camping trip at this waterfront campground in North Dakota on this website.
Lake Sakakawea is North Dakota’s biggest lake, and one of the largest manmade lakes in the entire country. There are multiple parks and recreation areas around it, and you can find an entire list here.
