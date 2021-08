Western Wisconsin Health held a ribbon cutting and dedication for its new community trail July 27. WWH staff were joined by 50 community members and ER providers from Emergency Care Consultants for the ribbon cutting. Those in attendance took a walk to the pond trail which is now known as The Westwater Trail in memory of, Dr. Jay Westwater, who passed away earlier this year. Dr. Westwater was one of many ER doctors who served the Baldwin area for a number of years. Next time, one walks by the pond trail, the Westwater Trail sign will be out there to commemorate his dedication to Western Wisconsin Health. WWH has many paths on the trail and invites the public to come and walk, run, snowshoe and cross country ski for years to come. Maps are available along with trail markers to guide the public.