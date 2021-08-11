Cancel
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas Residents Urged to Get Ready for Fred

By The Gabber
thegabber.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time again to gather your storm supplies and review your emergency plans. According to the National Hurricane Center, Pinellas County is well within the five-day projected track for Tropical Storm Fred. As of the NHC’s 11 a.m. update on August 11, Fred is currently affecting the Dominican Republic with high rains and winds. The current track takes Fred across Cuba Thursday and Friday, and the storm may begin to impact the Keys and southwest Florida Friday night or early Saturday. The Bay area could see affects from the storm early Saturday morning.

