MPLL Fall Ball
Fall Ball registration is open for all divisions of Merchantville Pennsauken Little League baseball and softball - except for tee ball. Online registration runs through August 26th. Offerings: Coach Pitch Baseball, Minor and Major League Softball and, Junior and Major League Baseball. Season Dates: 09/10/2021 to 10/31/2021. Fee: $100. Mustang Softball registration is also available for high school age players at $160. MPLL is also looking for enthusiastic individuals who are interested in coaching softball or baseball for our fall and/or spring season. Questions about what's involved? Reach out to us via social media on Facebook or through our website or email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..www.merchantville.com
