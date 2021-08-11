MPLL Fall Ball

Since 2000. So this would be my 22nd year. I think part of it is that competitiveness. You can compete out here a lot different than you can compete in the office. So it fills that, but as you get older, you get into some different roles on the team in terms of mentorship, which is a big deal. For us it's become a family affair. My wife likes coming to games, and the kids love playing around out here and playing catch with dad. There's lots of good places to grow up, and one of them is the ballpark. So you just get into different stages. And right now, being one of the oldest guys, there’s a lot of fun in that. It's just different than it was when I was 20.