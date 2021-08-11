Cancel
Astronomy

Year's most widely viewed meteor shower, the Perseids, will peak Wednesday night

By Matthew Cappucci The Washington Post
Keene Sentinel
 7 days ago

Twinkle twinkle little star will be an understatement on Wednesday night, when up to 75 meteors per hour will streak across the night sky. The year’s most widely enjoyed meteor shower, the Perseids, will put on an epic display, perfect for making some fun family memories — weather permitting, of course.

