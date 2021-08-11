Purdue to Offer Digital Secondary School Ag Teaching

New teaching team members at the Crestone Charter School. It is with excitement that we want to inform you about the teacher team for next school year. Thomas Cleary, the new Director, and the teachers will lead the school with the mission at heart to provide “a stimulating experiential program that nurtures each student’s sense of wonder and natural desire to learn . . . striving to inspire healthy responsibility in relation to self, community, and environment . . .” In addition to academics, Thomas will bring the school’s core values front and center: artistic skills, service learning and stewardship, environmental awareness, life skills, health & body awareness, self awareness & character development, and cultural awareness. This learning takes place in the classroom, on our magnificent school land, and will be integrated into smaller and bigger trips that will take place as the pandemic allows.