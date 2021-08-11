Cancel
Purdue to Offer Digital Secondary School Ag Teaching

By Purdue University News Service
hoosieragtoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurdue University is retooling its online Precision Agriculture course and adding a target audience – high school agriculture teachers who prepare students to go on in what’s increasingly an information technology-centric field. The revamped course with a focus on digital agriculture, developed with a grant from the U.S. Department of...

Boone County, INThe Lebanon Reporter

DKG offers student teaching scholarship

A Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship for $500, awarded by Boone County’s Beta Epsilon Chapter, is available to assist a young woman who has an education major, during her semester of student teaching. Applicants must be Boone County residents, enrolled in a college or university, and preparing for student teaching during...
Educationcrestoneeagle.com

New teaching team members at the Crestone Charter School

New teaching team members at the Crestone Charter School. It is with excitement that we want to inform you about the teacher team for next school year. Thomas Cleary, the new Director, and the teachers will lead the school with the mission at heart to provide “a stimulating experiential program that nurtures each student’s sense of wonder and natural desire to learn . . . striving to inspire healthy responsibility in relation to self, community, and environment . . .” In addition to academics, Thomas will bring the school’s core values front and center: artistic skills, service learning and stewardship, environmental awareness, life skills, health & body awareness, self awareness & character development, and cultural awareness. This learning takes place in the classroom, on our magnificent school land, and will be integrated into smaller and bigger trips that will take place as the pandemic allows.
Educationwnax.com

Schools Fill Open Teaching Positions

With the start of classes just a few weeks away, school districts are rushing to find the teachers they need. Vermillion School District Superintendent Damon Alvey says they have filled all their classroom positions.. Alvey says they still have a few related jobs to fill.. Alvey says they are focused...
Athens, OHohio.edu

The Center for Teaching and Learning offers August workshops

The Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL) within the Office of Instructional Innovation (OII) is hosting the following workshops in August to assist faculty, instructors and graduate teaching assistants with fall semester planning and teaching. All August workshops will be held from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. EST. Resources for...
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

UAHT offering new teaching assistant certificate programs

HOPE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering two new certificates beginning this fall — a Certificate of Proficiency and a Technical Certificate in Teaching Assistant. The certificates lead to an Associate of Science in Education degree and are designed to provide students the basic educational skills to...
Tennessee Statecheddar.com

Tennessee Bans Teaching Critical Race Theory in Schools

Critical race theory is a framework centered around how policies and laws may perpetuate systemic racism. The academic concept has been around for decades but has more recently gained a lot of attention. It's become a hot-button issue that's dividing school districts across the country. Tennessee is the latest state to ban it. The state aims to levy fines starting at $1 million on school districts each time one of their teachers is found to have “knowingly violated” state restrictions on classroom discussions about systemic racism, white privilege, and sexism. Jason Nichols, senior lecturer in the African American Studies Department at the University of Maryland, joins us to talk about what the move means for students across the country.
Educationmainstreetnews.com

Schools offering meals at no costs

The Georgia Department of Education School Nutrition Program announces that schools may participate in the Seamless Summer Option for the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs in the new school year. A school district or a single school may offer meals at no charge to all students. Households are not...
Educationthenewirmonews.com

School District Five names Director of Secondary Education

Lexington-Richland School District Five has named veteran educator Dr. Corey Willimon as its new Director of Secondary Education. The decision was approved at the district’s school board meeting on August 9. Willimon has served as the principal of Pickens High School since 2016. Prior to that he served as assistant...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

A misplaced teaching tool in our schools

To the editor: Love is a many splendid thing, it’s the early rose that only grows in the early spring. It is nature’s way of giving, a reason to be living ... etc., as the song goes. It makes life worth living, overlooks a multitude of sins, and is the oil that keeps a family or workplace harmonious.
Oregon Statecascadebusnews.com

Oregon Department of Education, Google Offer Training & Support Program for Oregon Teachers

The Oregon Department of Education has announced a new collaboration with Google to provide free professional training and certifications to Oregon public school teachers who successfully apply for the program. The partnership will offer courses for Google for Education Level 1 Certiﬁcation, which equips teachers with skills and tools to manage coursework, inspire learning and boost collaboration to improve student outcomes further using Google’s digital tools.
West Lafayette, INWISH-TV

Purdue growing Ag-Celerator Fund

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Purdue University is expanding eligibility requirements for its $2 million Ag-Celerator Fund. The university says the fund, which was previously open to startups in the plant sciences sector, is now open to startups in any agricultural field. The Ag-Celerator Fund is a semiannual...
La Crosse, WIwisfarmer.com

Instilling passion for ag in students is why Costello teaches

Tari Costello may be small in stature, but her enthusiasm for agriculture education makes her a giant in the classroom and beyond. The Waupun Area Jr/Sr High School ag educator was awarded the Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award from the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators (WAAE). This prestigious award was presented at the WAAE Professional Development Conference held in La Crosse, WI June 27-29, 2021.
Palm Beach County, FLGovernment Technology

Palm Beach Schools Grapple With Teaching Quarantined Kids

(TNS) — With days to go before the school year begins, Palm Beach County public school leaders are scrambling to set up a way for students booted from campus for COVID-19 quarantines to listen in on their classes from home. Virtual classes, a staple of the last school year, are...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Teaching teachers: T2 offers unique professional development

On a recent beautiful, sunny June day, a group of dedicated theater teachers sit in a circle, animatedly discussing best practices in their classrooms and rehearsal spaces. This lively group could be at the lake, at a cookout or just relaxing in their air-conditioned homes, but instead they've chosen to spend three days of their precious -- and all too brief -- summer break at the TheatreSquared Professional Development Institute for theater teachers across the state of Arkansas.
Minnesota Stateagdaily.com

Minnesota ag students get unique experience in digital media

In Minnesota, there is a unique opportunity for high school students who have a passion for digital media and agriculture: the Compart Family Farms Digital Media Team. In 2019, the Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association (MLBA) 4-H Purple Ribbon Auction Committee decided to form a team of students, so that these students can get real-life experience in digital media. This team is founded by the MLBA 4-H Purple Ribbon Auction, the Minnesota State Fair, the Minnesota FFA Foundation, and the University of Minnesota Agriculture Education, Communication and Marketing Department, consulting with High School Activities Hub, in an effort to offer digital media opportunities to agriculture students.
Eagle Pass, TXepbusinessjournal.com

Eagle Pass Independent School District to Host Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics on August 17th at Secondary Schools

Eagle Pass Independent School District Superintendent Samuel Mijares announced on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, that the local public school district is hosting free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for students 12 years and older on Tuesday, August 17, at its four secondary school campuses, Eagle Pass Junior High and High School, Memorial Junior High School, and C. C. Winn High School. Each student must have written parental consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Collegescsbj.com

UCCS offers fast-track MBA degree

UCCS is offering a 30-credit hour Master’s of Business Administration degree, the only option of this nature in Colorado. Prospective students now have the option to fast-track their MBA degree, with the added flexibility of completing their degree in a shorter time frame while maintaining the quality and rigor of the AACSB-accredited UCCS MBA program.

