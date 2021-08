SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — With all San Francisco public schools reopening their doors in less than two weeks — some for the first time in a year and a half — school district and city health officials said this week they’re taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. During a virtual town hall held on Tuesday evening, officials with the San Francisco Department of Public Health said that based on COVID-19 data, the risk of transmission with in-person learning is low.