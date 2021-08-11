Oregon Wine Experience® Reschedules 2021 Main Events
New dates for main events and virtual opportunities amid surge in COVID-19 cases. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE), one of the top destination charity wine and culinary events, has rescheduled three of its 2021 main events in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Founders’ Barrel Auction, Miracle Auction & Salmon Bake and Grand Tasting are now slated to take place Oct. 1-3, 2021 at Bigham Knoll in Jacksonville, Ore. Medal Celebration will continue as a livestream program on Thursday, Aug. 26.wineindustryadvisor.com
