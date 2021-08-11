Cancel
Study links fine particulate tailpipe pollution to dementia, Alzheimer's

By Stephen Edelstein
Green Car Reports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir pollution from vehicle tailpipes isn't just linked to respiratory issues. A University of Washington study has found an association between higher levels of air pollution and higher risk for dementia. First spotted by Inhabitat, the study was based on data from two existing studies, one tracking levels of air...

Related
ScienceNature.com

Is air pollution linked with poor response to biologics?

Limited data suggest associations between air pollution and rheumatic disease risk and outcomes. More sophisticated research is needed to clarify the conditions under which air pollution might influence the health of people with rheumatic disease, including their response to biologic drugs. 1. Bernatsky, S. et al. Associations between ambient fine...
Healthhealthing.ca

Is air pollution fuelling rising dementia rates?

Reducing air pollution — particularly the concentration of fine particulates and pollutants from burning fossil fuel — is linked to a lower risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, according to a series of studies presented in Denver this week. The research, unveiled at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, found compelling...
ScienceIFLScience

Risk Of Dementia Increased Even By Slightly Higher Air Pollution, Study Finds

A massive long-running study has found a link between air pollution and an increased risk of dementia, concluding that even slightly higher levels of air pollution exposure over an extended period can significantly increase a person's risk of dementia. Reported in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, researchers from the University...
Buying CarsGreen Car Reports

2022 Polestar 2: Starting price $47,200, range up to 265 miles

With an expanded series of 2022 Polestar 2 models that will arrive later in 2021, Polestar is positioning itself to become more than a niche premium electric-car performance brand. The 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor, a front-wheel-drive version, has the same 78-kwh battery pack as existing models but earns an...
PoliticsGreen Car Reports

The West Coast Electric Highway is nearly 10 years old, and it's getting new charging hardware

The West Coast Electric Highway—a network of charging stations spanning three states—is now almost 10 years old, and at least some of it is getting an upgrade. Charging-network operator EV Charging Solutions (EVCS) plans to upgrade Oregon's 44 charging stations along the route with new hardware, and add three more, with funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), the company announced Wednesday in a press release.
Healthmoneytalksnews.com

Can Living in a Less-Polluted City Lower Your Dementia Risk?

Can moving to a less-polluted area reduce your risk of developing dementia later in life? Possibly, according to the findings of three studies presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 in Denver. In one presentation, researchers at the University of Southern California revealed evidence that reductions in fine particulate...
EnvironmentScience Now

Excess of COVID-19 cases and deaths due to fine particulate matter exposure during the 2020 wildfires in the United States

The year 2020 brought unimaginable challenges in public health, with the confluence of the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires across the western United States. Wildfires produce high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5). Recent studies reported that short-term exposure to PM2.5 is associated with increased risk of COVID-19 cases and deaths. We acquired and linked publicly available daily data on PM2.5, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and other confounders for 92 western U.S. counties that were affected by the 2020 wildfires. We estimated the association between short-term exposure to PM2.5 during the wildfires and the epidemiological dynamics of COVID-19 cases and deaths. We adjusted for several time-varying confounding factors (e.g., weather, seasonality, long-term trends, mobility, and population size). We found strong evidence that wildfires amplified the effect of short-term exposure to PM2.5 on COVID-19 cases and deaths, although with substantial heterogeneity across counties.
CarsNewswise

To Reduce Vehicle Pollution, a Single Atom Can Do the Work of Several

Newswise — Your ride might be a modest one—but if it burns gasoline, you have precious metals on board. To reduce pollution at the tailpipe, gasoline cars and trucks today come equipped with catalytic converters that contain platinum-group metals such as rhodium and palladium. Demand for these metals is mounting...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Widespread Pain Linked to Increased Dementia, Stroke Risk

Widespread pain (WSP) is associated with a 43% increased risk for all-cause dementia and a 47% increased risk for Alzheimer's disease (AD) dementia, new research shows. New data from the Framingham Heart Study also linked WSP, a common subtype of chronic pain that may reflect a musculoskeletal disorder, to a 29% higher risk for stroke.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Study: Public charging leaves much to be desired, although Tesla has the best experience

Although electric vehicle drivers charge at home the vast majority of the time, public charging and charging networks play an outsized role. Beyond helping those who live in apartments or condos, they’re what the summer road trip, the weekend getaway, and the unusually long day of errands depend on—so ultimately they’re what convinces families that an electric vehicle works.
EPAehn.org

Air pollution from household products is cutting people’s lives short

A specific component of air particle pollution found in some common household products could be responsible for up to 900,000 premature deaths every year—10 times greater than previous estimates, according to new research published in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics. While the majority of these components, referred to as anthropogenic secondary...
Fitnessscitechdaily.com

Research Shows Regular Exercise, Even in Polluted Areas, Can Lower Risk of Death

Regular exercise, even performed in areas with air pollution, can reduce the risk of death from natural causes, according to new research in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). “Habitual exercise reduces the risk of death regardless of exposure to air pollution, and air pollution generally increases the risk of death...

