From powerhouses Real Madrid and FC Barcelona to promoted teams like Espanyol and Mallorca, La Liga is back for the 2021 season. Tracking down this year’s soccer matches in English and Spanish may be a little different for fans this year, as ESPN now holds the broadcasting rights to Spanish League matches for the foreseeable future. That means matches can sometimes be streaming exclusively on ESPN+ or be on national television via ABC. Availability will depend on individual matches, but fans can bank on every match stream via ESPN+. Meanwhile, select matches will be available via conventional TV channels as well as broader streaming services like fuboTV.