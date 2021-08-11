Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

'Goldilocks virus': Delta vanquishes all variant rivals as scientists race to understand its tricks

By Joel Achenbach, Carolyn Y. Johnson, Lena H. Sun, Brittany Shammas The Washington Post
Keene Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe variant battle in the United States is over. Delta won. Since late last year, the country has been overrun by a succession of coronavirus variants, each with its own suite of mutations conferring slightly different viral traits. For much of this year, the alpha variant — officially known as B.1.1.7 and first seen in the United Kingdom — looked like the clear winner, accounting for the majority of cases by April. In second place was iota, B.1.526, first seen in New York City. A few others made the rogue's gallery of variants: gamma, beta, epsilon.

www.sentinelsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Race#Cdc#Texas A M University#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in your state, as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated people and threatens to spin-off more mutants. Concerned about the spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered a wake-up call warning on CNN. Read on for six pieces of essential advice given this whole new ballgame—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Worlddeseret.com

The vaccine doesn’t stop the delta variant, according to Israel

Israel has issued a stark warning about the COVID-19 vaccine — it can blunt the spread of the delta variant, but it cannot defeat it. Officials in Israel said this week that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine might not be totally effective against the novel coronavirus. Israel has one of the...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Public HealthWebMD

COVID Skeptics Request Blood Transfusions From Unvaccinated Donors

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 (Kaiser News) -- The nation’s roiling tensions over vaccination against covid-19 have spilled into an unexpected arena: lifesaving blood transfusions. With nearly 60% of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation’s blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts...
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

'Inescapable' COVID-19 antibody discovery

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin—we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
ScienceWashington Post

What Will It Take to Stop the Delta Virus Variant

A more powerful driver of Covid-19 outbreaks than any strain of the coronavirus encountered so far, the delta variant is testing the limits of public health defenses globally. The good news is that in most cases, the effectiveness of vaccines at protecting against severe disease is maintained; the vast majority of infections are occurring in unvaccinated people. But vaccines alone don’t provide a fail-safe shield. Increasingly, public health specialists stress that countering delta will require multiple strategies.
Sciencesciencealert.com

AstraZeneca Scientist Says Delta Variant Makes Herd Immunity Impossible. Here's Why

The Delta variant has changed the equation for achieving herd immunity, the developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has said. Speaking at a UK parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, Sir Andrew Pollard, a professor of pediatric infection and immunity at the University of Oxford, said that achieving herd immunity is "not a possibility" now that the Delta variant is circulating.
TravelNBC Bay Area

Delta Variant: Air Travel Starting to Slow Due to Virus Concerns

It appears the delta variant is creating turbulence for airlines. After steady rises in air travel since vaccinations began, the numbers recently have started to fall. The reason? Growing concern over the delta variant. TSA said the number of travelers fell by about 10% from July's peak to this week.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Corona: Why the virus variant “Delta Plus” shouldn’t confuse us

If you’ve been troubled by the recent news reports of a strain of COVID-19 called “Delta Plus”, you might be shocked to hear that scientists have just expanded the Delta family from four to 13 variants. Please take a deep breath. The scientists want you to understand that there is...
Sciencecitizensjournal.us

Fauci Exposed: Historical Research Of COVID

By now, many have heard that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — an arm of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) — has funded controversial gain-of-function (GOF) research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director, told a House...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Delta variant surge: 98.4% of virus hospitalizations in Ohio are unvaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Delta is dominant and it is the culprit," said Ohio's chief medical officer, referencing a surge of COVID-19 cases across the state. Alongside Gov. Mike DeWine Friday morning, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the delta variant — the most contagious coronavirus mutant so far in the pandemic — is by far the most dominant strain in Ohio and will continue to kill people until more people get vaccinated.
Public HealthKVIA

Delta variant now accounts for over 93% of all U.S. Covid cases

ATLANTA, Georgia -- The highly-infectious Delta variant now accounts for an estimated 93.4% of all coronavirus cases now occurring in the United States, according to figures published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday. This includes several sub-lineages of Delta, all of which are classified as...
Worldhealthday.com

Wuhan Tests All Residents as Delta Variant Rages Where Pandemic Began

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- All 11 million residents of the city of Wuhan will be tested for COVID-19 after three locally transmitted cases were reported in the city on Monday, Chinese officials said Tuesday. "To ensure that everyone in the city is safe, city-wide nucleic acid testing...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 93 percent of all infections

The delta variant accounts for at least 93 percent of all sequenced coronavirus in the U.S., according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For the two-week period ending July 31, all the different lineages of the delta variant made up about 93 percent of cases that were sequenced.

Comments / 0

Community Policy