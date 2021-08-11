Gwen Stefani Shares Vera Wang’s Sweet Message After Preserving Her Wedding Dresses

Forever grateful! Gwen Stefani teamed up with designer Vera Wang for her two wedding dresses and one month after walking down the aisle, both parties are just as obsessed with the gorgeous gowns.

In fact, the 51-year-old singer and the 72-year-old fashion designer can’t stop sending “Thank You” notes and flowers back and forth. The most recent show of appreciation? A large bouquet of white roses.

On Tuesday, August 10, the “Great Escape” singer took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the sweet note that Wang sent to her home.

Gwen’s Message from Designer Vera Wang. Courtesy Gwen Stefani/Instagram

“Dearest Gwen, what a pleasure to have shared in your happiness by choosing us to dress you, not once, but twice. As an enormous fan, on behalf of me and my team, again thank you. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness! XVERA,” the note card read.

In response, Stefani turned the camera on herself to share her appreciation. “Wow, Vera. Thank you so much for the gorgeous flowers, but the dress, like, it was literally a dream come true to be able to work with you and get married to Blake in your gown. I love you so much. Thank you,” she concluded.

And given that the dresses were so special, it’s not a surprise that The Voice judge found a spot for safe keeping. She showed a glimpse of how she’s preserved her dresses since saying “I do.”

They’ve been stowed away in a box within a box with gorgeous calligraphy imprinted on the top that reads: “My Wedding Gown.”

Of course, there’s also a note to “Handle With Care,” an important message as both of Stefani’s dresses were custom-made and carry a special significance.

For the first of her two dresses, she wore a “custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown with a plunging neckline and cut away back,” Wang explained via Instagram.

The veil carried a meaningful message for Blake Shelton, 45, and her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

It featured “hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem.”

The second gown, aka her “party dress,” was a “lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress with hand pieced silk, crystal and sequins embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt.”

Wang added: “The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple. They are joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen’s children.”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential