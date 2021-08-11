Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Gwen Stefani Shares Vera Wang’s Sweet Message After Preserving Her Wedding Dresses

By Samantha Holender
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago

Forever grateful! Gwen Stefani teamed up with designer Vera Wang for her two wedding dresses and one month after walking down the aisle, both parties are just as obsessed with the gorgeous gowns.

In fact, the 51-year-old singer and the 72-year-old fashion designer can’t stop sending “Thank You” notes and flowers back and forth. The most recent show of appreciation? A large bouquet of white roses.

On Tuesday, August 10, the “Great Escape” singer took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the sweet note that Wang sent to her home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smX8V_0bOeNYG700
Gwen’s Message from Designer Vera Wang. Courtesy Gwen Stefani/Instagram

“Dearest Gwen, what a pleasure to have shared in your happiness by choosing us to dress you, not once, but twice. As an enormous fan, on behalf of me and my team, again thank you. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness! XVERA,” the note card read.

In response, Stefani turned the camera on herself to share her appreciation. “Wow, Vera. Thank you so much for the gorgeous flowers, but the dress, like, it was literally a dream come true to be able to work with you and get married to Blake in your gown. I love you so much. Thank you,” she concluded.

And given that the dresses were so special, it’s not a surprise that The Voice judge found a spot for safe keeping. She showed a glimpse of how she’s preserved her dresses since saying “I do.”

They’ve been stowed away in a box within a box with gorgeous calligraphy imprinted on the top that reads: “My Wedding Gown.”

Of course, there’s also a note to “Handle With Care,” an important message as both of Stefani’s dresses were custom-made and carry a special significance.

For the first of her two dresses, she wore a “custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown with a plunging neckline and cut away back,” Wang explained via Instagram.

The veil carried a meaningful message for Blake Shelton, 45, and her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

It featured “hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem.”

The second gown, aka her “party dress,” was a “lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress with hand pieced silk, crystal and sequins embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt.”

Wang added: “The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple. They are joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen’s children.”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Gavin Rossdale
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Party Dress#Mini Dress#Instagram Stories#Apollo#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesIn Style

Gwen Stefani Photoshopped Blake Shelton's Ex-Wife Out of a Throwback Pic

Ladies, listen up: Gwen Stefani just came up with an ingenious solution for all of those old photos of your boyfriend and/or husband with his ex — especially when said boyfriend and/or husband is super famous and pictures from his past relationships will continue to exist on the internet until the end of time.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Gwen Stefani’s New Profile Pic Has Internet Talking

Gwen Stefani changed up her profile picture on Twitter recently that caused the internet to start talking. She took an old photo of Blake Shelton from 2003, and she photoshopped herself over his ex-wife. Blake was married to his high school sweetheart from 2003 to 2006. She also photoshopped her...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Heidi Klum Walks the Red Carpet with Daughter Leni, 17, in Coordinating Glittery Gowns

Leni Klum just made a rare red carpet appearance. On Saturday, the rising model, 17, arrived at the LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF Gala in Capri, Italy with mom Heidi Klum and step-dad Tom Kaulitz wearing a high-shine Versace gown, which featured a bustier sweetheart-style neckline and an open back. Leni accessorized with small stud earrings and styled her long blonde hair straight.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Hailey Bieber Wore a Velvet Dress With Two Thigh-High Leg Slits for Justin’s Art Gallery Auction

Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed up more for Justin's art gallery auction than they did when they met the French president. The Biebers were photographed wearing matching black evening ensembles. Justin wore a black-tie suit while Hailey complemented him in a black velvet Alessandra Rich gown with two thigh-high leg slits adorned in sheer lace. Justin was all over Hailey as they left the venue:
CelebritiesPosted by
B98.5

Trace Adkins Opens Up About Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s Wedding: ‘I Didn’t Wanna Go, Anyway’

Trace Adkins was not invited to Blake Shelton's recent wedding to Gwen Stefani, but in a humorous new interview, the country singer says he wouldn't have wanted to attend. After much public back-and-forth about which of their circle of famous friends might perform at the wedding, Shelton and Stefani ultimately opted to keep their ceremony on July 3, 2021, as private as possible to avoid a celebrity circus. They wed in a small ceremony in a private chapel on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, and the only other celebrity in attendance besides the bride and groom was The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katy Perry shares rare photo with her sister - and they look so different

Katy Perry delighted fans when she shared a photo alongside her older sister, Angela Hudson, on Thursday and they sported two very different looks. The singer was celebrating her work with charity, Baby2Baby, and posted several photos to Instagram, including one alongside her sibling - but they're far from lookalikes.
Beauty & FashionOk Magazine

Gwen Stefani Has Gone Country Since Marrying Blake Shelton, Singer's Pals 'Barely Recognize Her Anymore'

It’s only been a month since she got hitched to Blake Shelton, but there’s No Doubt that Gwen Stefani is fully embracing the country life in Oklahoma with her new hubby. “She’s changing everything for him,” dishes a pal, who says the songstress, 51, has happily swapped her high-fashion sophistication for Blake’s dressed-down sensibilities. (And how! Stefani stepped out in Los Angeles on July 31 rocking a pair of customized Vans emblazoned with her hubby's face on them.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy