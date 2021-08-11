Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Filmstock is a Free Service That Helps You Find Elusive Film and Cameras

By Jaron Schneider
petapixel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmstock was founded on the principle of making it easier for enthusiasts to find and purchase rare film cameras and film stocks from shops around the United States. It allows users to customize searches, track specific items, and be alerted as soon as they are stocked. Built as a passion...

petapixel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bowman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Hobbies#Minolta#Petapixel#Colorplus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Electronicshackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Crammed Into Old Film Camera

If you wanted an expensive film camera when you were a kid, you are in luck. Used film SLRs are super cheap now that everyone wants digital cameras. Of course, in reality, you want a digital camera, too. So do what [befinitiv] did. Make a film cartridge out of a Raspberry Pi that can convert your camera to digital. (Video, embedded below.)
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Nest Doorbell (battery) is a smart video doorbell with a machine learning induced camera

Answer your door from anywhere with the Nest Doorbell (battery) with an in intelligent camera. Whether it’s a person, package, animal, or vehicle, this smart doorbell can recognize whenever someone/something is at your door. There’s also a microphone and speaker that lets you chat with whoever is at the door from wherever you are. In fact, the best feature of this doorbell is that it is wire-free so you can attach it to any type of door. And, it also comes in four amazing colors you can choose from. You can either set it up yourself or use a wired setup and never charge it. Additionally, you can also set up pre-recorded responses for parcel deliveries. Even in the case of a power cut or WiFi shortage, your Nest Doorbell can still record data for about an hour. Never miss the important stuff happening at your door.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Why Lower Resolution Sensors Are Not Actually Better in Low Light

There is a purveying thought that larger resolution sensors, with therefore smaller pixels, are worse than lower resolution sensors, with therefore larger pixels, in low light. This is a myth. Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake from DPReview TV have published a video that succinctly explains how this myth was perpetuated...
Small BusinessNew Haven Register

This free program for all of Latin America will help you expand your business

The Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM), in collaboration with Facebook and three Latin American organizations, are participating in the third season of the Impulsa con Facebook initiative, a free training program that seeks to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to create a effective online presence that allows them to connect with customers, increase their positioning and increase sales.
Detroit, MIpetapixel.com

Teen Finds Entire Leica M Camera Kit at Church Sale for $15

According to his Facebook profile, 16-year-old Tyler B. of Detroit, Michigan is into BMX, snowboarding and tennis. Soon, he may be into photography also. And who wouldn’t be, after scoring a complete Leica M outfit, that is considered a dream camera rig, for just $15?. Last Friday, Tyler sauntered around...
Electronicspetapixel.com

A DIY Way to Fix Loose Rubber Rings on Camera Lenses

After purchasing Takumar 55mm f/1.8 lens years ago, I started building my collection of vintage lenses, and because I don’t like spending a lot of money on them, I became a frequent visitor of thrift stores, flea markets, and online auction sites. The things I’m bumping into are often in...
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This $80 Tower Fan 'Blew So Cold' They Actually Had to Turn It Off

Hot, summery days are in full swing, and temperatures aren't expected to let up anytime soon. Instead of sweating non-stop, you'll likely opt for a cooling fan or portable air conditioner that'll solve most of your heat-inducing worries. However, if you're on a budget and want something that'll cool the entire space in minutes, go with the Dreo 90°Oscillating Tower Fan, which is just $80 on Amazon.
EconomyInman.com

When sellers use hidden cameras, sometimes their agent is the target

Nearly a third of homesellers in a recent survey said they have used hidden cameras during showings. In some cases, it’s to spy on their own agents. While a small number of these sellers said they always leave their cameras on for security reasons, others admitted to using hidden cameras to get a better idea of what buyers thought about their home, and even what their own agents were saying about their properties, according to a survey conducted by LendingTree.
Electronicspetapixel.com

This Watch Was Inspired by the TLR Camera

If you’re a fan of both photography and watches, the new TACS ATL was designed just for you. It’s a watch that features a design inspired by the iconic twin-lens reflex (TLR) camera. Unveiled back TACS in March, the ATL (which stands for Automatic Twin Lens) joins TACS’ Lens Series...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Leica M10 Monochrom vs Kodak Tri-X 400: B&W Digital vs Film

The Leica M10 Monochrom is a $9,000 digital camera dedicated to black-and-white photography, but how does it compare to a $10 roll of Kodak Tri-X 400 black-and-white film? That’s what the folks at Camera West TV decided to find out. In the 10.5-minute video above, photographer Carlo Velasquez (@leftf0otforward on...
Electronicspetapixel.com

A Review of the 7Artisans 60mm f/2.8 Mark II Macro Lens

Macro photography in the field is not always easy or comfortable, often requiring long hours outdoors in the heat. So now more than ever, I’m seeing the benefits of lightweight lenses and bodies. Something as simple as being less burdened by a heavy camera in the field can help you brave the heat just a bit longer, and get more successful shots.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Aries' Sofia Prantera Is Here to Help You Find Your Path

It has been a little over a decade since Sofia Prantera founded Aries. In that time, the label has quietly become a stalwart of London’s fashion world, as well as collaborating with brands from New Balance to Porter. While Aries has become known for these collaborations, and for its signature graphics, Prantera has spent the last 10 years quietly transforming U.K. streetwear from the inside with her ethos.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Develops System That Improves IBIS When Shooting HDR Photos

Canon has designed a system that makes it easier and more reliable to capture high-dynamic-range (HDR) photos by better pairing an in-body image stabilization (IBIS) with shake detection algorithms that actively correct for changes in a scene at the point of capture. As spotted by Canon Watch, Canon’s patent describes...
Electronicspetapixel.com

Cosina Launches Voigtlander 50mm f/1.5 Heliar Classic for VM-Mount

Cosina has announced the Voigtlander 50mm f/1.5 Heliar Classic lens for VM-mount that it says was designed in “pursuit of a classical image that modern lenses do not have.” The optical design is intentionally imperfect to mimic a true vintage lens and show various aberrations. In short, the Voigtlander 50mm...

Comments / 0

Community Policy