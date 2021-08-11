Change your look today

A new Amazon Kindle update is changing the way your ereader looks - not physically, of course, but with a software resdesign that spruces up the home screen design. The new home screen looks roughly similar to the older one, but with some important changes. Mainly, the toolbar at the top is gone, and now one big search bar takes its place. There are also two buttons at the bottom, one for 'Home' and the other for 'Library', so you can easily navigate around - a central icon can also be used to jump into your last-read book.