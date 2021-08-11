UF/IFAS’ Night in the Tropics on Nov. 6

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The University of Florida/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center will host One Night in the Tropics on Nov. 6. The event will take place amid tropical fruit-filled orchards and ornamental plants that grace the grounds of the campus in Homestead. Silent auctions and live music will set the stage from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for an evening of local flavors in food and live entertainment. Sponsorship opportunities are still available from this link www.tinyurl.com/onit2021.