Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell reveal origin story behind NBC’s ‘Family Game Fight’

( © Robert Trachtenberg/NBC via Getty Images) Kristen Bell. You know her, and I’d be willing to bet that you already love her. But if you only know her as Anna in Frozen, or as the literal voice of "Gossip Girl", then you’re sorely missing out on everything else that this woman has going on – not just in the entertainment space, but in wellness and lifestyle as a whole. Right now, she is killing it as a podcaster, with a show that she co-hosts with friend and "Armchair Expert" co-host Monica Padman (who I’ve also loved for quite some time now) called "Shattered Glass", in which they chat with some of the pre-eminent feminist icons of our time. The show is excellent; Monica and Kristen are not only fun to listen to together, but they also ask very insightful questions that give the listener a better understanding of these activists in both the work that they do and the people they are when they’re not busy changing laws and winning Nobel Peace Prizes. The podcast has already educated me on so many issues affecting women and girls across the globe, and I believe that Kristen and Monica, in providing a platform for people of all ages and genders to learn about feminism in a way that isn’t so intimidating or overwhelming, are doing such a positive for our society in its entirety.