Axiom Verge 2 Launches Today on PS4, Switch, and PC; PS5 Version Coming Later

By Justin Oneil
thisgengaming.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Thomas Happ Games has announced that Axiom Verge 2 is shadow dropping onto the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC today. A PlayStation 5 version is in the works but will launch a bit later. The developer says they are working with Sony to hopefully make the game cross-buy for those who pick up the PlayStation 4 version. The game is priced at $19.99 digitally with a 10% launch discount being available.

thisgengaming.com

#Ps4#Playstation 4#Ps4 Switch#Axiom Verge 2
