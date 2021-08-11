Axiom Verge 2 Launches Today on PS4, Switch, and PC; PS5 Version Coming Later

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be 2021’s Call of Duty game, and Activision has confirmed that it will be releasing on PS5 and PS4 this year. The company, which is currently getting ripped to shit online (and rightfully so,) had its investor relations call where the publisher spoke about the upcoming Call of Duty game, confirming the release is set for Q4 2021. So sometime between now and December 31st, but more than likely in October/November.