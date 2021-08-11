Axiom Verge 2 Launches Today on PS4, Switch, and PC; PS5 Version Coming Later
Developer Thomas Happ Games has announced that Axiom Verge 2 is shadow dropping onto the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC today. A PlayStation 5 version is in the works but will launch a bit later. The developer says they are working with Sony to hopefully make the game cross-buy for those who pick up the PlayStation 4 version. The game is priced at $19.99 digitally with a 10% launch discount being available.thisgengaming.com
