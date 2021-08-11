Cancel
Union County, IA

DNR investigates manure spill in Union County

 7 days ago

THAYER, Iowa—Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources report DNR staff, Tuesday, investigated cleanup of a manure spill about six miles south of Thayer, in Union County. Iowa Select Farms had reported the spill Monday night, after pumping manure into a nearly full manure storage tank at one of their sow facilities. Their staff said the manure was supposed to be pumped into a different tank, but someone left a valve closed. Iowa Select estimated between 10,000 and 20,000 gallons spilled over the side of the tank into a small tributary of the Grand River. Tuesday, they updated the amount to about 10,000 gallons.

