Mystic Outdoor Art Festival shifts its location and adds performing arts stage

The long-running Mystic Outdoor Art Festival returns this weekend after not happening in 2020 because of the pandemic. And it’s coming back with new elements and angles. One alteration is the new route. Booths will no longer be on the Groton side of the Mystic River Bascule Bridge but rather all on the Stonington side. Some of the booths and some activities will be inside the Mystic Seaport Museum.