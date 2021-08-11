Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Will Let You Play as Sonic and Tails

Shattered Pixel Dungeon is a Roguelike Dungeon Crawler RPG with pixel art graphics. Every game is a unique challenge, wi…. Shattered Pixel Dungeon is a Roguelike Dungeon Crawler RPG with pixel art graphics. Every game is a unique challenge, with four different playable characters, randomized levels and enemies, and hundreds of items to collect and use. The game is simple to get into, but strategy is required if you want to win! Choose Your Hero Start the game by choosing a hero, which can be improved and customized as you quest through the dungeon! • 4 heroes: Warrior, Mage, Rogue, and Huntress. Each hero has a different playstyle. • 8 subclasses which let successful heroes further specialize their abilities. • 13 unique lategame abilities that grant special power at the end of a game. • Over 100 talents, which let you incrementally power up your hero as you level up. Explore the Dungeon Depths Every run though the dungeon is different, with randomized layouts, enemy placement, and items! • 5 distinct dungeon regions over 26 floors, each with their own enemies and room layouts. • Over 60 enemies, 30 traps, and 5 detailed bosses to test your skills. • Over 100 equipment items, including powerful wands, rings, weapons, and armor. • Over 150 regular items to find and craft, each with their own uses. A Full Game on Your Phone Shattered isn't a limited mobile game, it's a full game designed from the ground up to work on any device! • No ads, paywalled content, or microtransactions. • Intuitive touch-based interface that works well on all screen sizes. • Free updates once every ~2 months, with fixes, improvements, and additions. • Active and helpful communities on several social platforms. Find an issue with the game? Have a suggestion? Then contact me! I can be reached at: [email protected] (My ability to respond to emails in languages other than English is limited.) Shattered Pixel Dungeon is open source software under the GPLv3 License, and is based on the freely available source code of Pixel Dungeon! You can find the current source code here: https://github.com/00-Evan/shattered-pixel-dungeon. Shattered Pixel Dungeon is available in multiple languages thanks to support from the community. The translation project is hosted here: https://www.transifex.com/shattered-pixel/shattered-pixel-dungeon.