Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Will Let You Play as Sonic and Tails

By Justin Oneil
thisgengaming.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega has announced that when Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania launches this October players will be able to play as both Sonic the Hedgehog and his partner Tails. Both characters can be unlocked through playing the game so don’t worry about having to pay extra for them. The game will roll onto PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC at retail and digitally on October 5.

thisgengaming.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Monkey Ball#Sega#Banana Mania#Xbox Series#Xbox One
