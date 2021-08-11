‘Jeopardy!’ announces new permanent hosts Mike Richards & Mayim Bialik

CULVER CITY, Calif. – Sony Pictures Television (SPT) announced Wednesday that Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will be splitting hosting duties for the popular game show Jeopardy!

Richards is set to be the full-time host for season 38 of Jeopardy!’s long-running daily syndicated program and Bialik will host primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming all-new Jeopardy! National College Championship, according to a release from SPT.

Ken Jennings the winningest player of all time on the show will also return as a consulting producer.

Richards will still work as the executive producer of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

“We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!,” said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures in a release. “We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek.”

Ahuja said the company decided early on to divide hosting duties between the daily syndicated show and the primetime and spinoff series. She went on to say, Richards and Bialik were at the top of their research and analysis for some time.

“Mike is a unique talent, at ease behind the podium and a double threat as producer and host. Mayim has a wonderful energy, an innate sense of the game, and an authentic curiosity that naturally represents the Jeopardy! brand,” Ahuja said.

Richards worked as an executive producer for The Price is Right for 11 years before signing a multi-year contract with Sony Pictures in 2019. He also worked as an executive producer on Let’s Make a Deal and has produced over 4, 000 hours of game show programming, according to (SPT).

Bialik is an actress, author, host, and neuroscientist. She is most well-known for her role in The Big Bang Theory. She also hosts a mental health podcast called “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown,” among other media ventures including a feature film.

Production of Jeopardy! for season 38 will begin mid-August with new episodes airing on September 31.