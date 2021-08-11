Cancel
Seattle Seahawks releasing DE Aldon Smith, source says

By ESPN.com news services
ABC News
 7 days ago

The Seattle Seahawks are releasing defensive end Aldon Smith, a source confirmed to ESPN. Smith was arrested in April on a second-degree battery charge, two days after he signed with the Seahawks, after he was accused of choking a man unconscious during an altercation that began inside a New Orleans-area coffee shop. According to the police report obtained by WWL-TV, Smith had confronted the man about marital issues the man was having with one of Smith's relatives.

