UKIAH (KPIX) – As farms and communities along the Russian River feel the brunt of the worsening drought, state regulators suspect that some people have been siphoning off water illegally. It’s a long walk from the water’s edge to what used to be the boat ramp. Lake Mendocino, the main water supply to farms and cities from Ukiah down to Healdsburg, is on track to break the record for its lowest level, set during the drought of 1977. Don Seymour, principal engineer for the Sonoma County Water Agency says there is no guarantee the drought won’t continue next year. “If that...