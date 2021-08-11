The White Lotus Gets Season 2 At HBO
HBO’s critically-acclaimed, The White Lotus, from Mike White, has been renewed for season two!. With the finale episode of the six-part limited series debuting this Sunday, The White Lotus is a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.www.blackfilm.com
