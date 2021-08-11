High school volleyball: Westwood, Elkhart travel to Central Heights

Westwood Lady Panther Graci Weston eyes down the ball during last week's practice. Westwood opened their season Tuesday with a four set lost to Rusk. They'll travel to Central Heights Thursday for their varsity volleyball tournament. JUWAN LEE

CENTRAL HEIGHTS – The Westwood Lady Panthers and Elkhart Lady Elks both will compete in the Central Heights Classic Thursday.

The Lady Panthers are looking to establish some momentum after falling in four sets to the Rusk Lady Eagles Tuesday. The Lady Elks are getting their first taste of preseason volleyball as the tournament will serve as their season opener.

Westwood is placed in pool A with 2A Shelbyville, 3A Troup and 3A New Diana. They'll have an 8 a.m. match time against Shelbyville to begin pool play. The Lady Panthers then play New Diana at 11 a.m. and wrap up their day at noon against Troup. All pool A games are scheduled to be played in the big gym.

Elkhart shares pool B with 2A Timpson, 2A Hawkins and 1A Leverett's Chapel. Hawkins finished first in District 19-2A and were area round qualifiers in 2020. The Lady Elks begin their day with a 9 a.m. match against Leverett's Chapel before an 11 a.m. game against Hawkins and a 1 p.m. finish against Timpson. All pool B games are scheduled to be played in the little gym.

Both Westwood and Elkhart return to the court Friday where the pools will be rearranged. Elkhart will then share pool C with Central Heights, New Diana and New Waverly.

The Lady Elks play 3A New Waverly at 3 p.m., 3A Central Heights at 4 p.m. and New Diana at 6 p.m. – all pool C games are played in the big gym.

Westwood sits in pool D with 5A Lufkin, Leverett's Chapel and 2A Normangee. The Lady Panthers match up first at 3 p.m. against Normangee, before a 4 p.m. match against Lufkin and 6 p.m. match against Leverett's Chapel.