Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkhart, TX

High school volleyball: Westwood, Elkhart travel to Central Heights

By JUWAN LEE sports@palestineherald.com
Posted by 
Palestine Herald-Press
Palestine Herald-Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9sMB_0bOeGnIf00
Westwood Lady Panther Graci Weston eyes down the ball during last week's practice. Westwood opened their season Tuesday with a four set lost to Rusk. They'll travel to Central Heights Thursday for their varsity volleyball tournament. JUWAN LEE

CENTRAL HEIGHTS – The Westwood Lady Panthers and Elkhart Lady Elks both will compete in the Central Heights Classic Thursday.

The Lady Panthers are looking to establish some momentum after falling in four sets to the Rusk Lady Eagles Tuesday. The Lady Elks are getting their first taste of preseason volleyball as the tournament will serve as their season opener.

Westwood is placed in pool A with 2A Shelbyville, 3A Troup and 3A New Diana. They'll have an 8 a.m. match time against Shelbyville to begin pool play. The Lady Panthers then play New Diana at 11 a.m. and wrap up their day at noon against Troup. All pool A games are scheduled to be played in the big gym.

Elkhart shares pool B with 2A Timpson, 2A Hawkins and 1A Leverett's Chapel. Hawkins finished first in District 19-2A and were area round qualifiers in 2020. The Lady Elks begin their day with a 9 a.m. match against Leverett's Chapel before an 11 a.m. game against Hawkins and a 1 p.m. finish against Timpson. All pool B games are scheduled to be played in the little gym.

Both Westwood and Elkhart return to the court Friday where the pools will be rearranged. Elkhart will then share pool C with Central Heights, New Diana and New Waverly.

The Lady Elks play 3A New Waverly at 3 p.m., 3A Central Heights at 4 p.m. and New Diana at 6 p.m. – all pool C games are played in the big gym.

Westwood sits in pool D with 5A Lufkin, Leverett's Chapel and 2A Normangee. The Lady Panthers match up first at 3 p.m. against Normangee, before a 4 p.m. match against Lufkin and 6 p.m. match against Leverett's Chapel.

Comments / 0

Palestine Herald-Press

Palestine Herald-Press

Palestine, TX
685
Followers
44
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Palestine Herald-Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Diana, TX
City
Timpson, TX
City
New Waverly, TX
City
Elkhart, TX
City
Troup, TX
City
Lufkin, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Hawkins, TX
City
Shelbyville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#High School#Elkhart Lady Elks#3a Troup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans most at-risk from the Taliban appealed to the Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights as the United States struggled to bring order to the continuing chaos at the Kabul airport. President Joe Biden and his...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield...
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy