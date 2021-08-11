Cancel
Oakmont, Merion join Pinehurst as USGA 'anchor sites' for championships

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of last September’s announcement of Pinehurst Resort as the first “anchor site” for the USGA’s open championships, the USGA announced Wednesday morning at Oakmont Country Club that the western Pennsylvania gem, along with Merion Golf Club, will be added to the anchor list, which will include iconic venues with deep and meaningful USGA championship history that are revisited every five to seven years.

