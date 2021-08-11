Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

45th Smoky Hill River Festival brings plenty of new attractions

Salina Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 45th Smoky Hill River Festival will be an “Epic Arts Party” of things to see, hear, taste and feel. Among the notable things Festival-goers can enjoy Sept. 2-5 in Oakdale Park, are:. Seven first-time food vendors with delectable Food Row treats including frog legs, soft pretzels, meatball sliders, coconut...

www.salina.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installations#Tattoos#Smoky Hill River Festival#Food Row#Art Craft Demonstration#Cowboy Mouth#The Marcus Lewis Band#Acoustic Eidolon#Ems First Aid Center#The Baby Station#Festival Program#Riverfestival Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Eastern Music Festival attracts more than 8,000 this summer

GREENSBORO — While the COVID-19 pandemic kept it smaller in scope, the Eastern Music Festival celebrated a safe and successful summer season of education and public concerts. The five-week classical music program attracted more than 8,000 audience members to 51 ticketed events in Guilford College venues, EMF said in a...
Three Forks, MTNBCMontana

Rockin' the Rivers Festival returns to Three Forks

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Rockin' the Rivers Festival returns to Three Forks this weekend. Gates open at 8 a.m. Thursday. More than 26 bands will entertain crowds on a 140-acre property and amphitheater. Performers include John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band, .38 special, Voodoo Cadillac, Blue Tattoo, 2am Logic, and Black Stone Cherry.
Salina, KSksal.com

Vortex Company Integral to River Festival

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Smoky Hill River Festival is set to return to Oakdale Park on Labor Day Weekend, September 2-5. As part of its commitment to positively impact its community, Vortex Companies says they are proud to be a sponsor of the festival, including the sponsor of the 2021 admittance wristbands.
Newburgh, INwarricknews.com

River Basin Blues Festival brings music to Friedman Park

This past Saturday, July 31 the River Basin Blues Society hosted the River Basin Blues Festival at Friedman Park in Newburgh. The event was headlined by the Keeshea Pratt Band who came all the way from Texas to perform, and featured performances by Big Al & the Heavyweights, Ryan Ridgon & Gary Jines, Blues 4 U and Boscoe France Band.
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

WEEKEND PREVIEW: Duwamish River Festival returns

Since it’s Thursday, we’re looking ahead to a few of this weekend’s major events. First: The 15th Duwamish River Festival is back, on Saturday afternoon (August 7th), celebrating Seattle’s only river. This year, it’s at South Park Plaza (8456 Dallas Ave. S.), next to the west end of the South Park Bridge. The free festival, coordinated by the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition, begins at noon, with a welcoming ceremony by the Duwamish Tribe planned for 12:10 pm, followed by a full schedule of music, dance, and spoken-word performances – Joyas Mestizas are up first at 12:15 pm, Chaotic Noise Marching Corps wraps up the performances, at 4:30 pm. See the full schedule here. The festival will also offer dozens of educational booths, a vaccination/health clinic, job fair, kayaking trips, free trees, swap meet/flea market, and more.
Chicago, ILdepauliaonline.com

Grant Park Music Festival attracts wide audience

A hush settles over the crowd as an orchestra tunes its instruments and the Grant Park Music Festival begins. Hundreds of people gather in Millennium Park each weekend in Chicago, but recently the crowds are growing for reasons other than The Bean and Crown Fountain. Many are here to listen to classical music.
Rockbridge, OHCircleville Herald

Hocking Hills Music Festival welcomes many artists

ROCKBRIDGE — The Nelsonville Music Festival and Duck Creek Log Jam present the Hocking Hills Music Festival (HHMF) on Oct. 8-9 in Rockbridge. The festival will feature Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Del McCoury Band, Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), Rebirth Brass Band, Cedric Burnside, The Brothers Comatose, Sarah Shook and The Disarmers, Dead Horses, Rainbow Girls, Sunny War, Yarn, The Wonderfool, Parker Louis, Hocking River String Band, Dawna, and more.
Watkins Glen, NYNewsChannel 36

Streets fill for Watkins Glen 45th Italian Festival Parade

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY)-- The festivities continued today as part of the Watkins Glen Italian Festival. Organizers held a parade and Watkins Glen native Olympian Olivia Coffey took part in the celebration. It was a beautiful day for a parade. Firetrucks, marching bands, and hundreds of people took to Decatur...
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

City on the Hill Music Festival Returns

DULUTH, Minn.– The City on the Hill Christian Music Festival made its way to Bayfront Park. Over 10,000 spectators are expected to show up over the weekend to watch performers such as Matthew West, The Newsboys, and more took the stage Friday and Saturday. The event wasn’t able to take place in 2020 due to the pandemic, and organizers are grateful to see thousands of people out in Bayfront Park Again for the festival.
Ravenswood, WVWOWK

Ohio River Festival is back to make some waves

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) — The 36th annual Ohio River Festival is back in Ravenswood this weekend to make some waves. The festival gets kicked off on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Waterfront Park in Ravenswood, West Virginia. Festival organizers say there are events throughout the weekend for the whole family to enjoy!
Hope, ARPosted by
Eagle 106.3

45th Hope Watermelon Festival This Weekend in Hope, Ar

It's finally here. Even when some events are being canceled due to COVID The 45 Annual Hope Watermelon Festival is still taking place this weekend. Everybody knows that the best watermelons come from Hope Ar and so does all the fun. The events get started tonight (Thursday, August 5) and go through Saturday, August 7 at Hope Fair Park.
Kerrville, TXFredericksburg Standard

Kerrville River Festival to take place mid-October

The Kerrville River Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr. The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department established the free event to celebrate Kerrville’s incorporation and heritage while encouraging people to get outdoors, be active and play. The festival gates open at noon, but the fest will also feature morning activities, including the Kerrville Craft Beer Run (5K), exercise classes, and a Kerrville Sand Volleyball Association tournament.
Pipestone, MNpipestonestar.com

Water Tower Festival brings a crowd

Large crowds were on hand for the many events coordinated as part of the annual Water Tower Festival. An eerie smoke that infested sky didn’t hold back community members from coming out Thursday night to enjoy ‘Kid’s Night.’ The smoke in the air was from Canadian wildfires brought south from northern winds. The wildfire smell was only outdone by the aroma of grilled burgers and ribs prepared by JBS for a community burger feed. With full stomachs, area youth worked to burn rubber in the pedal pull events. When the final pull was made, eight youth ranging in age from 4-11 claimed first place recognition for their efforts behind the pedals.
Ravenswood, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Crowds flow into Ravenswood’s Ohio River Festival

RAVENSWOOD — People from all over the area gathered along the Ohio River this weekend to check out the activities at the Ohio River Festival in Ravenswood. The festival began Friday, and coordinator Connie Dunlap said the event started with a decent crowd of people who came to listen to live music.
Salina, KSksal.com

New Stuff For River Festival

The 45thanniversary Smoky Hill River Festival will be an “Epic Arts Party” of things to see, hear, taste and feel. According to Salina Arts and Humanities, among the notable things Festival-goers can enjoy Sept 2-5 in Oakdale Park, are:. Seven first-time food vendors with delectable Food Row treats including frog...
MusicPosted by
CultureMap Austin

Riverfront festival brings reggae greats to the Hill Country for 3 days of music

Here in the United States, reggae is widely loved for its good vibes and chill attitude. We sometimes overlook that at its heart, reggae is protest music. As Austin slides back into Stage 5 after a brief and welcome respite, we could use some socially conscious but uplifting musical mingling. Thankfully, where many would least expect it, Reggae on the Guadalupe is sweeping Texans away for three days of spacious, outdoor tunes.
Keokuk, IAHawk Eye

Rollin' on the River Blues Festival returns to Keokuk this weekend

KEOKUK — Blues lovers, here's some good news: the 33rd annual Rollin' on the River Blues Festival is a go for this weekend in Keokuk. Returning to Victory Park after a year off for the pandemic, “Iowa's Best Fest by a Dam Site” has presented some of the finest in blues music, from guitarist Anson Funderburg to accordionist Buckwheat Zydeco, with plenty of regional musicians in between.
Green River, WYsweetwaternow.com

Join the Fun at the 20th Annual River Festival!

The Green River Chamber of Commerce will host the 20th Annual River Festival on August 20th& 21st, 2021. The event begins Friday, August 20th, with marathon signups starting at 4 p.m. “NoWhere Fast” will be playing Friday night, and “The Party Squad” will be the DJ for Saturday!. Friday, August...

Comments / 0

Community Policy